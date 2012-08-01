Recently published research from Netscribes, "Container Logistics (CFS & ICD) Market in India 2012", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2012 -- The rise in containerized cargo traffic has led to the growth in CFSs and ICDs. Development of a dedicated freight corridor running across India is expected to be beneficial for CFS/ICD providers. Strong growth and high profit margins are acting as incentives for existing and new players to make large investments.
The report begins with an introduction section, projecting the evolution of containerization globally as well as in India. It then shows the value chain in the logistics market and the container logistics market.
Market overview section provides a brief snapshot of the Container Logistics Market. This section includes the market size of the container logistics market in India in terms of container cargo traffic in 12 major ports in India, demonstrating the forecasted growth over the period FY2011 - FY2016. The section then gives a snapshot of the market in the three container logistics segments. This section also shows the current scenario of the container logistics infrastructure and the estimated investment needed in it by 2020. Further this section maps the major maritime states & ports in India and highlights the ICDs in India. It then points out the ICDs/CFSs operations followed by their functions and benefits.
Pre requisite & regulations section deals with the set up requirements ICDs/ CFSs in India followed by regulations for approval of ICDs/ CFSs and the archaic legislation attached with it. Further, export & import procedures through ICDs and CFSs are also explained.
Government initiative section emphasizes on the investment in logistics infrastructure, container terminal privatization, logistics support at JN Port - India's largest container port, planned investment on projects at JN Port till 2019-20, future expansion projects at JN Port and projects in progress at JN Port.
Foreign investment section points out the channels of entry in India for the foreign investors, some recent inbound M&A transactions and joint ventures in India in container logistics sector. Subsequently, the pros & cons for foreign investors in storage based segment such as CFSs / ICDs are also shown.
Market Influencers section in the report provides a comprehensive set of factors which boosts and hinders the growth in the market. An analysis of the section brings forth the key drivers fueling growth in the market including growth in containerized cargo, improvement in custom clearance activities, higher margins in comparison with other logistics activities, and construction of dedicated freight corridor. While the challenges identified comprises of high costs entailed for the development of a facility and archaic procedures for the movement of containerized cargo.
Improvement needs at dry ports section highlights the development requirements at the dry ports i.e. ICDs and CFSs in India.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Adani Agri Logistics Ltd., Allcargo Logistics Ltd., Boxtrans Logistics India Services Pvt. Ltd., Central Warehousing Corporation, Container Corporation of India Ltd., DP World Private Ltd., Gateway Distriparks Ltd., Indicon Logistics Ltd., Maersk, Inc., PSA International Pte Ltd., Sanco Trans Ltd., Sical Logistics Ltd.
