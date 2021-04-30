The Global Container Orchestration Market is forecast to reach USD 1,416.2 Million by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data.
New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2021 -- Increasing demand for web-based application container orchestration services in the IT, BFSI, and E-commerce SMEs, coupled with high investment in R&D of container orchestration, is fueling the market growth.
The Global Container Orchestration Market is forecast to reach USD 1,416.2 Million by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Container orchestration is the process of managing and scheduling the work of individual application containers based on micro-services for all the distinct clusters of data, without involving any workforce. Application configuration, scaling the container with respect to equally clustered and streamlined applications workloads based on the architecture, and partitioning each container are some of the most prominent verticals of container orchestration engines. The global market is growing predominantly as all the industries are slowly moving towards adapting the minimal amount of manual involvement and streamlining the applications on automated engine in order to achieve an extended throughput in a reduced time period. The evolution of banking services with digital banking has enforced the internal operations to get automated in order to eradicate the chances of inaccuracies in the BFSI sectors.
Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.
Key companies operating in the market include: Microsoft Corporation, Oracle, Red Hat, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Google, SUSE, Critical Stack, Inc., Giant Swarm, Cloudify, and Kontena.
Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2016-2026)
Cloud-Based
Web-Based
Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2016-2026)
Platform
Support & Maintenance
Training & Consultation
Managed Services
Organization Size Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2016-2026)
Large Enterprises
SMEs
End-Use Industries Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2016-2026)
BFSI
IT & Telecommunication
Retail & E-commerce
Government & Public Sectors
Transportation & Logistics
Media & Entertainment
Manufacturing Industries
Others
The Container Orchestration Market Report Offers:
Deep insights into the Container Orchestration market landscape
Key details about the regional segmentation of the Container Orchestration market
Analysis of the crucial market trends with regards to both current and emerging trends
Comprehensive impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic on the Container Orchestration industry
Extensive overview of the key manufacturers and prominent players of the industry
Comprehensive study of the market segmentation and recent developments
Table Of Contents:
Chapter 1. Market Synopsis
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics
Chapter 4. Container Orchestration Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Container Orchestration Market, By Type Insights & Trends
Chapter 6. Container Orchestration Market, By Application Insights & Trends
Chapter 7. Container Orchestration Market, By End Use Insights & Trends
Chapter 8. Container Orchestration Market Regional Outlook
Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape
Chapter 10. Company Profiles
About Reports and Data
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.