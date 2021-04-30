New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2021 -- Increasing demand for web-based application container orchestration services in the IT, BFSI, and E-commerce SMEs, coupled with high investment in R&D of container orchestration, is fueling the market growth.



The Global Container Orchestration Market is forecast to reach USD 1,416.2 Million by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Container orchestration is the process of managing and scheduling the work of individual application containers based on micro-services for all the distinct clusters of data, without involving any workforce. Application configuration, scaling the container with respect to equally clustered and streamlined applications workloads based on the architecture, and partitioning each container are some of the most prominent verticals of container orchestration engines. The global market is growing predominantly as all the industries are slowly moving towards adapting the minimal amount of manual involvement and streamlining the applications on automated engine in order to achieve an extended throughput in a reduced time period. The evolution of banking services with digital banking has enforced the internal operations to get automated in order to eradicate the chances of inaccuracies in the BFSI sectors.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



The research study comprises of vital information focusing on major market trends and estimated revenue growth rate. Additionally, the report highlights the market competition including the portfolios and strategic alliances and endeavors of the key competitors. It focuses on the mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and agreements, among others. The report also offers key insights about top companies in the market along with their company overview, business expansion plans, financial standing, production and manufacturing capacity, and global position.



Key companies operating in the market include: Microsoft Corporation, Oracle, Red Hat, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Google, SUSE, Critical Stack, Inc., Giant Swarm, Cloudify, and Kontena.



The report provides comprehensive details about the market with respect to overall revenue, sales and consumption, pricing trends, gross margins, growth rate, and market size. The report also provides an extensive analysis of key regions where the market has established its presence. The report covers major geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. A country-wise analysis is also included to offer better insights into regional spread of the Container Orchestration market.



Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2016-2026)



Cloud-Based



Web-Based



Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2016-2026)



Platform



Support & Maintenance



Training & Consultation



Managed Services



Organization Size Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2016-2026)



Large Enterprises



SMEs



End-Use Industries Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2016-2026)



BFSI



IT & Telecommunication



Retail & E-commerce



Government & Public Sectors



Transportation & Logistics



Media & Entertainment



Manufacturing Industries



Others



