The Global Container Orchestration Market is forecast to reach USD 1,416.2 Million by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Container orchestration is the process of managing and scheduling the work of individual application containers based on micro-services for all the distinct clusters of data, without involving any workforce. Application configuration, scaling the container with respect to equally clustered and streamlined applications workloads based on the architecture, and partitioning each container are some of the most prominent verticals of container orchestration engines. The global market is growing predominantly as all the industries are slowly moving towards adapting the minimal amount of manual involvement and streamlining the applications on automated engine in order to achieve an extended throughput in a reduced time period. The evolution of banking services with digital banking has enforced the internal operations to get automated in order to eradicate the chances of inaccuracies in the BFSI sectors.



APAC is forecasted to achieve the fastest growth of about 28.1% in the period 2019 – 2026, due to an increase in the adoption of the application containers orchestration services in both the SMEs and large enterprises across all the industry verticals in the countries like China, Singapore, and India. North America holds the highest market share of about 37.9% in 2018 because of the prodigious rate of implementation of the automation services in the production workflow, especially in the conglomerates.



Further key findings from the report suggest

The platforms of the widely deployed containers orchestrate and schedule the work of various specific containers for applications with an automated process based on the micro-services within multiple clusters. The platforms are typically based on multiple open-source versions namely, Kubernetes, Docker Machine, Docker Swarm, Docker Compose, or the commercial version OpenShift from Red Hat. The Platform had a market valuation of USD 124.1 Million in 2018 and is calculated to grow at a CAGR of 22.1% throughout the forecast period.

Web-based application orchestration refers to the applications hosted in web browsers or the applications deployed in the client-side script HTML, JavaScript, Adobe Flash. Mostly the open-source container orchestration platform-as-a-services are under this sub-segment. This sub-segment is expected to achieve a market revenue of USD 545.2 Million by 2026, having grown at a CAGR of 23.5% during the forecast period.

Support & Maintenance includes the requirements for supporting systems and services, including troubleshooting, modifying, reorganizing, tailoring, maintaining, and enhancing the legacy systems for the platforms. In 2018 the sub-segment had a market share of 18.1%, and the CAGR is calculated as 19.6% for the forecast period 2019 – 2026.

Europe would reach a market share of 25.7% by 2026, having grown at a CAGR of 18.7% in the forecast period. United Kingdom and Germany have some of the most valuable players in this region.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global container orchestration market on the basis of the deployment type, component, organization size, end-use industries, and region:



Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2016-2026)

Cloud-Based

Web-Based



Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2016-2026)

Platform

Support & Maintenance

Training & Consultation

Managed Services



Organization Size Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2016-2026)

Large Enterprises

SMEs



End-Use Industries Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2016-2026)

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Retail & E-commerce

Government & Public Sectors

Transportation & Logistics

Media & Entertainment

Manufacturing Industries

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2016-2026)

North America

U.S

Europe

U.K

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

MEA

Latin America

Brazil



