Containers are basically used to transport the objects from one place to another. In container shipping, the containers are of various standard sizes that is 20 foot (6.09 m), 40 foot (12.18 m), 45 foot (13.7 m), 48 foot (14.6 m), and 53 foot (16.15 m), they are used to load, transport, and unload the objects or goods. As a result, then, containers can be moved by ships, trains, and trucks. Containers are generally made up of steel, and aluminum. The type and size built of each container comply with the regulations and specifications formulated by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). Currently, the rising number of manufacturing units and factories has driven the growth of the global container shipping market. This growth is primarily driven by Increasing Demand for Transportation Services and Growing Demand for Cost-Effective Shipping Solution.



by Type (Dry Storage Container, Flat Rack Container, Open Top Container, Open Side Storage Container, Refrigerated ISO Containers, ISO Tanks, Half Height Containers, Others), End-users (Food & Beverages, Automobile, Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Electronics, Others), Size (Small Feeder, Feeder, Feedermax, Panamax, Post-Panamax, New Panamax and Ultra-large)



Market Drivers:

Growing Demand for Cost-Effective Shipping Solution

Increasing Demand for Transportation Services



Market Trends:

Growth of Intermodal Shipping Transportation



Opportunities:

Government Associations are also Boosting Growth of the Global Container Shipping Market



Regulatory Insights:

The Transportation Equipment Cleaning (TEC) Effluent Guidelines and Standards (40 CFR Part 442) were promulgated in 2000. The regulations cover the interior cleaning of tank containers on trucks, rail cars, barges and ships. There are about 2,400 facilities performing these cleaning operations and discharging directly to surface waters or indirectly through publicly owned treatment works (POTWs).



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



