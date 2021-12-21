Container Shortage Affects Christmas Peak Season

Hong Kong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2021 -- The supply chain crisis affecting Asia Pacific continues to roll on with new warnings that Hong Kong exporters now face the prospect of missing the peak season of Christmas, as goods are still not moving. With a severe shortage of containers still affecting many businesses at the small and medium sized end of the market, fears of cancelled orders are becoming a very real threat. Many of the delays in shipping have resulted in customers also refusing to hand over payments until progress has been made and this is having a significant impact on the cash flow of many small and medium sized enterprises. The key issue is that there are currently simply too few containers to meet the demand among shippers and, as a result, many shipments of goods are now currently stranded in US ports or Chinese factories as the lucrative holiday season approaches.



DSJ Global is a supply chain recruitment agency providing vital support to organisations across the industry through this challenging time. The firm is a leading specialist in end-to-end supply chain and has expertise in all key areas, including hiring for procurement roles, technical operations and logistics jobs. The firm was established as a supply chain recruitment agency in 2008 and has grown into a full-service business with connections in key organisations all over the world. It has also nurtured a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals, as the team at DSJ Global understands that talent drives growth. A combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions provides options for a broad spectrum of different enterprises keen to recruit for resilience and growth, in 2021 and into the new year. The combination of insight and expertise on a local level in Asia Pacific, alongside a broad international reach, has made DSJ Global a go-to for a range of businesses, from agile start-ups to well-established household name brands.



This international reach comes, in part, from being part of a worldwide workforce of more than 1,000. The firm is also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. This kind of reach is vital for a supply chain recruitment agency looking to make productive connections across the industry in these challenging times. The team at DSJ Global is critical to its success and the firm invests heavily in its own people. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies to be able to deliver consistently high standards at all times. Today, there are many different roles available via this supply chain recruitment agency, including Deputy Manufacturing Director, Head of Materials Development, Senior Electrical Engineer, Head of Battery Stack Manufacturing and Director of Product Engineering.



"Like for many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we have endured through 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Andrew McNellis, Managing Director at DSJ Global. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About DSJ Global HK

DSJ Global HK is transforming the process of recruitment to make it more agile and adaptable to the challenges that businesses in the logistics and supply chain industry face today.