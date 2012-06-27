Container Solutions for a Wide Range of Industries Are Available Through YMC Container Solutions

Walsall, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2012 -- For over 40 years, YMC Container Solutions has led the industry in the development, design and manufacture of high quality containers.



These containers are used by a wide variety of industries, including nuclear, ISO, waste management, freight, transportation, shipping, military, offshore, swapbody, and many more.



What these various businesses share in common is the need for different types of containers that are safe, durable, and extremely functional. As a result, the staff at YMC Container Solutions works closely with its various clients, helping to create and deliver containers that will meet their exact specifications.



Recently, the UK-based company announced the creation of 100 new jobs at its factories in Belprin and Brandesburton near Hull, which will greatly benefit the local economy. This positive news is indicative of the steady growth that YMC Container Solutions has experienced over the past four decades—in its facilities, staff, and product lines.



For example, by working in partnership with its clients, YMC Container Solutions has developed a range of bespoke products, including a portfolio of over 400 registered designs.



“Our customers know that they can trust in us to provide the container solutions they need, when they need them,” an article on the company’s website noted, adding that by having three manufacturing sites,YMC Container Solutions has the capacity to deliver its products on time from single orders to demanding, long term programmes.



“YMC is a name that is synonymous with quality products, flexible manufacturing processes and design innovation.”



Customers who would like to learn more about YMC Container Solutions are welcome to contact one of the company’s knowledgeable staff members, or they may also browse through the vast amount of helpful information on the website.



The user-friendly site includes detailed articles about the company’s product line, how each product is stringently tested, and how the design team utilises the latest CAD packages to develop quality containers that are second to none.



For example, clicking on “OffshoreCon Container Solutions” on the home page will bring customers to a section of the site that explains more about this range of specialist containers, which are designed specifically for the offshore industry.



As the article noted, over the past seven years the company has built up a well-deserved reputation as a market leader in offshore containers, having delivered a large volume of these containers to many customers in the industry.



About YMC Container Solutions

Working in partnership with our customers across a wide range of industries, YMC Container Solutions has over 40 years experience in the design, manufacture, testing and delivery of ISO freight, off shore containers, nuclear containers and specialised container projects. For more information, please visit http://www.ymccontainersolutions.com