Containerboard Market Drivers and Restraint :

Increasing Demand from Pharmaceutical Industries to Boost Growth

With rapid industrialization, there is an increasing need for sustainable packaging from various sectors such as cosmetics, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, personal care, and others. This stands as a major factor in boosting the containerboard market growth. Besides this, the booming food and beverage sector with increasing popularity for ready-to-eat frozen food and convenient food would increase its productivity, thereby demanding more containerboards for package and shipment purposes. This will bode well for the market in the coming years.

On the contrary, regulatory impositions based on the use of nature-friendly resources for the production of containerboards may pose a major challenge for the market players, thereby hampering the overall market size. Nevertheless, the rapidly developing e-commerce industry would aid growth. Apart from that, the rising preference for product-specific corrugated boxes for safety concerns regarding external stress is likely to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the forthcoming years.



List of Significant Manufacturers Containerboard Market are:

- Stora Enso

- Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited

- Hamburger Containerboard

- Georgia-Pacific LLC

- Rengo Co., Ltd.

- WestRock Company

- Oji Fibre Solutions (NZ) Ltd.

- International Paper

- Smurfit Kappa

- Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Ltd.

- DS Smith

- SCG PACKAGING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

- Mondi Group

- Other Players



Regional Analysis-

Asia Pacific to Continue its Dominance with China on the Lead

Asia Pacific is dominating the market with a revenue of USD 53.13 billion earned in 2019. The growth of this region is attributed to the rapid industrialization activities, coupled with a rise in the preference for ready-to-eat and packaged food and beverages. China stands as the leading producer of containerboard and will continue to do so in the forthcoming years on account of the busy lifestyle and rising production of convenient food products.

On the other side, the market in Europe is expected to exhibit significant growth owing to the expansion of the personal care and cosmetics market. The market in the Middle East and Africa and Latin America will grow steadily with the development of retail distribution channels and the increasing agriculture-related businesses in the respective regions.



Competitive Landscape

Consolidated Nature of Market will Intensify Competition

The competitive landscape of the market is consolidated in nature with the presence of a bunch of players holding about 20% of the overall production capacity. These include Mondi Group, SCG Packaging Public Company Limited, DS Smith, Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Ltd., and Smurfit Kappa. Major vendors are investing massively on the research and development of recyclable and water-resistant containerboard products to attract high revenue in the coming years. Besides this, the players are also engaging in collaborative efforts such as agreements and contracts, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and others for gaining a competitive edge in the market.



Some of the key industry developments in the Containerboard Market Include:

June 2018 – Mondi Group acquired Powerflute for USD 398 million for increasing the annual production capacity.



