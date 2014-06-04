ContainerHomeReview.com Releases Articles for Building a Home Using Shipping Containers

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- ContainerHomeReview.com, the exclusive online resource dedicated to helping people learn about building a home using shipping containers, is pleased to announce the release of a variety of new articles on their website.



The idea of building a home out of shipping containers may seem unusual at first, but there are a surprising number of advantages to this mode of construction that people may not realize at first. Container homes are considerably less expensive than homes built out of traditional materials, which means that people will be able to make a much larger and more comfortable living space than they would otherwise. Examples of beautiful, functional, and cost-effective container homes include studio apartments in London, mansions in the Hamptons, and numerous residences across California.



Container homes have created a buzz in the media lately, and many architects and designers are now specializing in this elegant and modern alternative to traditional home building. Videos and photo galleries of some of the world’s most stylish container homes can be found at www.ContainerHomeReview.com.



“As their popularity has increased, some spectacular examples have made their way onto various tv shows from all around the world. Strong, affordable and versatile, there’s not much that can compare to these building blocks at these prices,” an article from ContainerHomeReview.com stated.



ContainerHomeReview.com also features numerous tips and secrets to building a wonderful container home, including ways to maximize living space, find a quality container, and cut construction costs considerably. While some people may be worried that their home would like like a metal box, this is actually far from the truth. While the structure itself is composed of a metal container, both the inside and the outside of the home can be decorated with wood and other materials to create a natural look.



Container homes are also a great option for anyone who is concerned with the health of the environment, as the materials are used in a way that promotes sustainability and minimizes the use of other resources such as lumber.



About ContainerHomeReview.com

ContainerHomeReview.com is a new website helping people who want to build their own shipping container home. It provides a range of revealing and clearly written articles on the various steps involved, and reviews popular products which can help people to complete their own project cost-effectively and safely. For more information, please visit www.ContainerHomeReview.com