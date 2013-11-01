Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Containers and Packaging Market in the US 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Containers and Packaging market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 2.70 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for convenience in packages. The Containers and Packaging market in the US has also been witnessing the increasing demand for plastic material in packaging products. However, the highly fragmented market could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Containers and Packaging Market in the US 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focues on the US; it also covers the Containers and Packaging market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Amcor Ltd., Ball Corp., International Paper Co., and RockTenn Co.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Bemis Company, Inc., Cascades Inc., Crown Holdings Inc., MeadWestvaco Corp., Plastipak Holdings Inc., Rexam plc, Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd., and Silgan Holdings Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?



What are the key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by te key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/145235/containers-and-packaging-market-in-the-us-2012-2016.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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