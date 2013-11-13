Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- Containers and Packaging market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 2.70 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for convenience in packages. The Containers and Packaging market in the US has also been witnessing the increasing demand for plastic material in packaging products. However, the highly fragmented market could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Containers and Packaging Market in the US 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focues on the US; it also covers the Containers and Packaging market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Amcor Ltd., Ball Corp., International Paper Co., and RockTenn Co.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Bemis Company, Inc., Cascades Inc., Crown Holdings Inc., MeadWestvaco Corp., Plastipak Holdings Inc., Rexam plc, Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd., and Silgan Holdings Inc.



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by te key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Related Reports -



Global and China Plastic Packaging Industry Report, 2013 - 2015



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Traditional plastic packaging markets are founded in the United States and Europe, however, market growth rates in Asia, Latin America and other regions over the years have significantly exceeded that in European and American area. Emerging markets will soon replace the U.S. and European markets to be the main force for plastic packaging products.



In recent years, China has seen rapid development in packaging market size, which has made it the world’s second largest packaging market, but the plastic packaging industry concentration is not high. For example, there are more than 18,000 flexible plastic packaging manufacturers, but mostly with small scale, confronted with product homogeneity, excess capacity, lack of competitiveness and other problems. For now, the top five companies involving HuangShan NOVEL Co.,Ltd, Shanghai Zijiang Color Printing & Packing Co., Ltd and VPS Propack Beijing Co., Ltd. accounted for a total market share of less than 15%.



Global Packaging Industry CEO Business Outlook Survey 2013-2014



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Global Packaging Industry CEO Business Outlook Survey 2013-2014 is a new report by Canadean that analyzes opinions of senior-level respondents from the global packaging industry companies' about the change in expenditures, business strategies, and practices in 2013-2014. Senior-level respondents from the global packaging industry include CEOs, board members, president, managing director, and other departmental heads. This report provides data and analysis on category-level spending outlooks, budgets, supplier selection criteria, business challenges, and investment opportunities for leading purchase decision makers in the global packaging industry. Furthermore, it provides the current size of procurement and marketing budgets of senior-level respondents and how spending will change, providing an insight in to the procurement and marketing activities within the global packaging industry.



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