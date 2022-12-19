Containers as a Service Market: Size, Share, Trends, Current and Future Analysis

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2022 -- The global Containers as a Service Market size is expected to grow from USD 2.0 billion in 2022 to USD 5.6 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.7% during the forecast period. The increase in use of microservices and growth in the adoption of IaaS are a few factors driving the growth of the CaaS market.



Browse 211 market data Tables and 47 Figures spread through 213 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Containers as a Service Market by Service Type (Management and Orchestration, Security, Monitoring and Analytics), Deployment Model (Public, Private, Hybrid), Organization Size, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2027"



CaaS empowers IT teams to focus on the business aspects rather than being engaged in the intricacies of establishing and maintaining the container environment. CaaS also aids enterprises reach their goals at a faster rate by speeding up the time-to-market, shortening the application lifecycles, and optimizing costs by increasing the operational efficiency. AWS (US), Microsoft (US), Alibaba Cloud (Singapore), IBM (US), and Google (US) are among the key players in the CaaS market. Other players include Oracle (US), VMWare (US), Docker (US), SUSE (Germany), Red Hat (US), Tata Communications (India), and many more.



Containers as a Service (CaaS) is a subset of Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), wherein instead of virtual machines, containers are the main resource for cloud service delivery. The strategic alliance between cloud service providers and CaaS providers enable to advance digital transformation and cloud innovation capabilities for customers. With a focus on the intersection of modern application development and multi-cloud infrastructure, many cloud hosting service providers also offer CaaS solutions at viable prices.



Strategic Alliances and Their Impact On The Containers As A Service Market:



In September 2022, SUSE, one of the major players in enterprise container management, entered into a multi-year collaboration agreement with AWS to offer migration acceleration programs for SAP customers looking to move to the cloud. This is expected to bring innovation to customers faster, helping them to leverage the power of the cloud at their own pace.

In June 2022, Docker, an eminent player in the CaaS market, acquired California-based Atomist. Atomist is a software development company that helps and improves developer productivity and keeps cloud-native applications safe. Docker plans to integrate Atomist's secure software technologies into its container products to improve reporting and remediate container vulnerabilities. This acquisition is expected to accelerate Docker's secure software supply chain efforts, specifically around observability.

In October 2021, SUSE acquired NeuVector, a major operator in full lifecycle container security market for USD 130 million. Founded in 2015, NeuVector specializes in DevOps pipeline vulnerability protection, Kubernetes, container firewall, OpenShift security, and automated security and compliance. The integration of NeuVector into SUSE Rancher will provide full lifecycle security and secure software value to its customers.

Apr 2021: Microsoft acquired Kinvolk, a creator and distributor of Flatcar Container Linux, to speed up container-optimized innovation. Kinvolk will be the part of Microsoft's Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS) and hybrid container platforms. The move is expected to help Microsoft strengthen its CaaS offerings.

Resultingly, many organizations including cloud hosting providers have created new business lines and strategies to expand their offerings. Companies have adopted different approaches, majorly strategic alliances to accelerate CaaS availability for clients.



