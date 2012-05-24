Containers & Packaging: Global Industry Guide - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2012 -- Containers & Packaging: Global Industry Guide is an essential resource for top-level data and analysis covering the Containers & Packaging industry. It includes detailed data on Containers & Packaging market size and segmentation, textual analysis of the key trends and competitive landscape, and profiles of the leading companies. This incisive report provides expert analysis on a global, regional and country basis.



Scope of the Report



Contains an executive summary and data on value, volume and segmentation



Provides textual analysis of the industry's prospects, competitive landscape and profiles of the leading companies



Incorporates in-depth five forces competitive environment analysis and scorecards



Covers the Global, European and Asia-Pacific markets as well as individual chapters on 5 major markets (France, Germany, Japan, the UK and the US).



Includes a five-year forecast of the Containers & Packaging industry



Highlights



The global containers and packaging market grew by 6% in 2010 to reach a value of $490.9 billion.



In 2015, the global containers and packaging market is forecast to have a value of $596.8 billion, an increase of 21.6% since 2010.



The global containers and packaging market grew by 1.3% in 2010 to reach a volume of 265.5 million tonnes.



In 2015, the global containers and packaging market is forecast to have a volume of 300.6 million tonnes, an increase of 13.2% since 2010.



Paper is the largest segment of the global containers and packaging market, accounting for 40.1% of the market's total value.



Americas accounts for 36.8% of the global containers and packaging market value.



Amcor is the leading player in the global containers and packaging market, generating a 2% share of the market's value.



Market Definition



The containers and packaging market consists of packaging made of paper and card, plastic, metal and glass. It does not include packaging that is used only for transportation purposes such as wooden crates, pallets, steel drums etc. The market is valued at manufacturers' selling prices (MSP), while market volumes represent consumption. Any currency conversions used in this report have been calculated using constant 2010 annual average exchange rates.



