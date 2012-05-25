Containers & Packaging: Global Industry Guide - New Market Report Now Available

Recently published research from MarketLine, "Containers & Packaging: Global Industry Guide", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/25/2012 -- Containers & Packaging: Global Industry Guide is an essential resource for top-level data and analysis covering the Containers & Packaging industry. It includes detailed data on market size and segmentation, textual analysis of the key trends and competitive landscape, and profiles of the leading companies. This incisive report provides expert analysis on a global, regional and country basis.
Scope of the Report
- Contains an executive summary and data on value, volume and segmentation
- Provides textual analysis of the industry's prospects, competitive landscape and profiles of the leading companies
- Incorporates in-depth five forces competitive environment analysis and scorecards
- Covers the Global, European and Asia-Pacific markets as well as individual chapters on 5 major markets (France, Germany, Japan, the UK and the US).
- Includes a five-year forecast of the industry
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Highlights
The global containers and packaging market grew by 6% in 2010 to reach a value of $490.9 billion.
In 2015, the global containers and packaging market is forecast to have a value of $596.8 billion, an increase of 21.6% since 2010.
The global containers and packaging market grew by 1.3% in 2010 to reach a volume of 265.5 million tonnes.
In 2015, the global containers and packaging market is forecast to have a volume of 300.6 million tonnes, an increase of 13.2% since 2010.
Paper is the largest segment of the global containers and packaging market, accounting for 40.1% of the market's total value.
Americas accounts for 36.8% of the global containers and packaging market value.
Amcor is the leading player in the global containers and packaging market, generating a 2% share of the market's value.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Spot future trends and developments
- Inform your business decisions
- Add weight to presentations and marketing materials
- Save time carrying out entry-level research
Market Definition
The containers and packaging market consists of packaging made of paper and card, plastic, metal and glass. It does not include packaging that is used only for transportation purposes such as wooden crates, pallets, steel drums etc. The market is valued at manufacturers' selling prices (MSP), while market volumes represent consumption. Any currency conversions used in this report have been calculated using constant 2010 annual average exchange rates.
For the purposes of this report, the global market consists of North America, South America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia-Pacific.
North America consists of Canada, Mexico, and the United States.
South America comprises Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, and Venezuela.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Paper and Packaging Global Industry Guide
- Global Packaging Industry Survey 2012: Trends and Opportunities in Packaging, Budget Allocation, Procurement and NPD
- Paper and Packaging: Global Industry Guide
- Packaging Industry Outlook in the UAE: Market Size, Key Trends, Drivers and Challenges to 2016
- Packaging in Israel to 2015 - Market Sizing and Forecasts: Market Profile
- Wrapping & Paper Packaging: Global Industry Guide
- Sustainability Management in the Packaging Industry 2010-2012: Market Opportunities, Packaging Industry Buyer Demand, Post Recession Dynamics and Business Trends Forecast
- Competing For Share Of Global Packaging Spend In 2010-2011: Supplier Marketing & Sales Strategies & Industry Outlook
- Global Packaging Buying In 2010-2011: Procurement, Investment & Industry Trends Outlook
- Competition for Share of Sustainability Expenditure in the Packaging Industry 2010-2012: Green Marketing Strategies and Drivers, Packaging Supplier Expenditure Activity, and Impact on Profitability