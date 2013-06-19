Contemplating an Interstate Relocation? Fernandoshalfprice.com Helps in Interstate Furniture Removals and More

Malaga, Western Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2013 -- The Australian website, Fernandoshalfprice.com offers ideal moving and transportation services for families to move anywhere interstate across Australia. They offer a very cheap rate for their services. The service provided by the website includes loading and unloading beds, furniture and all household items.



The company offers self loading and unloading shipping containers. “We quickly assist you to move house or relocate your business interstate, we can help you by our super low cost” promises the website. Unlike other companies, this website allows clients to pack and load their own furniture, thereby reducing the overall charges. Thus the company provides a very cost effective service. The company also offers reaching the ship container to the address given and the owner can load and unload.



The website moves any type of container across Australia. They provide services regardless of whether it is required within a city or across states. The service areas include Sydney, Melbourne, Geelong, Adelaide, Canberra, Hobart, Tasmania, Queensland, South Australia etc. They also serve international removals to anywhere in the world.



They provide Sea container removals also. They provide services including source and supply without considering the grade and size of the shipping container. They also help in assisting with packing materials and boxes for the household items.



The website moves shipping containers by sea, rail, road etc. The website relocates the sea container even if it is not purchased from them. Their road transport service is done by tilt tray, rear loader, and flat bed or by side loader truck. Heavy load requires side load trucks. As they are expensive, the company employs tilt trays whenever possible. Rail transport provided by the computer is the safest as well as cost effective way for container transport. Most cost effective mode of transportation will be suggested by the company considering the container’s location as well as where to move the container.



The website also provides some helpful hints for their customers in the webpage. The company also provides pet and car transportation service if needed by the customers. Customer satisfaction is the main motive of the website.



For more details on services offered visit: http://www.fernandoshalfprice.com.au/



About Fernandoshalfprice.com

The company website Fernandoshalf.com gives information on how it helps families and business concerns move interstate. They have an experience of twenty years in this industry. The company helps to move furniture and other items safely irrespective of the distance across anywhere in Australia at affordable rates. Transit Insurance is provided by the website for moving household items.



