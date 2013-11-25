Agent X Now Adds New Contemporary Art Collection in His Gallery

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2013 -- Agent X’s artwork is now available online. The popular artist is now promoting his art collection with his new website and video. He is also featuring in popular magazine interviews to promote his artwork worldwide.



Recently, popular magazines in different parts of the world interviewed him and each interview focused on his collection and his association with different art forms like street art, contemporary art and more. On the interview with Fulster Magazine, Italy, he said, “My name represents that I am agent of unknown. My works are mystery, as I do not make same artwork twice. I love the adventure to create something new every time.”



He is also selected as front cover in London’s 2013 Unfolded Magazine, which is also featuring an article about him and his artwork. In addition, Artnois Magazine in Los Angeles also includes an article about his work.



He informs about his decision to go online with his art collection in one of his recent interviews. He said, “With the internet, everything is in consumers’ hands. It gives an artist more control over his work and one can reach out to numerous people conveniently.”



Agent X’s statement featured in his website reveals that his artwork shows influence of artists like Takashi Murakami, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Robert Rauschenberg and Romare Bearden, which makes the work like amalgamation of diverse cultures. His experimental 2D artwork, paintings and multimedia collages represents cultures from past, present and future.



“I am fan of Agent X’s works. I regularly visit his London gallery to grab latest collections and now I am happy that his work is available online. It would help me to get better and faster access to his works,” says Nicki Parker, Birmingham.



The website clearly displays the available artwork for sale and the already sold ones for buyers’ convenience. Many latest art collection is now online.



About Agent X

Agent X(http://www.agentxart.com) is a famous artist whose work is exhibited in Los Angeles, New York, London and Spain. His original artworks are available in London based gallery “New Blood Art and a Spain based gallery “Can-Pop”.