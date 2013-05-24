Former Mouseketeer to Sing at KCM Living Victory West Coast Conference

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2013 -- Revival is coming to Anaheim, and Contemporary Christian music superstar Raquel “Roque” Herring is helping to usher it in. The singer/songwriter of the forthcoming album “Loud for Christ” will be leading praise and worship at the prestigious Kenneth Copeland Ministries Living Victory West Coast Faith Conference, taking place May 31 - June 1, 2013 in Anaheim, CA. Roque will be joined by Manna, the praise team she has had the privilege of leading every Sunday at the church she has called home for nearly eight years, Spirit Food Christian Center.



“I am excited that my church’s praise team and I have been asked to minister at this life-changing conference,” says Roque. “I am so humbled and honored by this awesome privilege and responsibility, and I look forward to leading Manna and the congregation in worship.”



Roque is no stranger to the spotlight. The Miami native has been singing professionally since the age of seven. As a child star, Roque showcased her talents on Ed McMahon’s popular TV show “Star Search,” where she won Best Teen Vocalist and Best Teen Performer.



The ingénue also holds the distinction of being the first African-American to be a part of the cast of Disney Channel’s “Mickey Mouse Club,” home to future superstars as Tony Lucca (of “The Voice“ fame), Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, and *Nsync's Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez and others.



“While worshipping one day, I answered the call to start doing music again. I didn’t realize Christian music was what the Lord wanted me to do until I started writing,” says Roque. “Now I’ve committed my life to ministry, to writing songs that inspire and encourage the listener.”



The multi-talented artist has released three singles from her debut album “Loud for Christ.” The high-spirited debut single “Thank You” and its remix titled “Thank You (La La Remix)” is a praise anthem with an unwavering message of gratefulness, unfailing love and sacrifice. “King Jesus” reveals Roque’s passionate worshipful writing style conveyed elegantly and soulfully. Roque displays her diverse musicality with the bass-bumping and mystical-sounding hit “Always Count On You.”



“I look forward to ministering to the congregation at the KCM Living Victory West Coast Conference and many more opportunities. My hope is that people will leave this phenomenal event healed, restored, delivered, edified and with a renewed belief in the Word,” says Roque.



