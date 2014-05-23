Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market Expected to Grow $12.16 Billion by 2019

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- The report “Content Delivery Networks (CDN) Market (Delivery Technologies, Hardware, Analytics, Monitoring, Encoding, Transparent Caching, DRM, CMS, OVP) – Trends, Geographical Analysis & Worldwide Market Forecasts (2014 – 2019)”, defines and segments the CDN market into various sub segments with an in-depth analysis and forecasting of revenues. It also identifies the drivers and restraints for this market with insights on trends, opportunities, and challenges.



Browse 93 market data tables and 36 figures spread through 157 pages and in-depth TOC on “Content Delivery Networks (CDN) Market”.

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The CDN market is estimated to grow from $3.71billion in 2014 to $12.16 billion by 2019, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 26.3% from 2014 to 2019.



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Over the last decade, the Internet has exhibited utmost growth and trend change over the use of online content. The ever-evolving Internet has resulted in growing Internet traffic, content richness, and the resultant network complexities in managing efficient content delivery to users. To counter these Internet limitations and content delivery drawbacks, CDNs have evolved.



The CDN is one of the fastest revenue generating market for the existing as well as for the new players. Rapid explosion of web-based content, mainly online music, online video, online transaction-based services, has enhanced the demand for CDNs. Nowadays, online content is growing at a rapid rate from content providing businesses as well as due to individuals who have started posting or uploading their content online to share with their peers. As the Internet traffic load increases, it becomes difficult to manage such huge traffic and provide Quality of Service (QoS) to the end user. Due to increasing demand for QoS, new players are entering this market with their network structure for network optimization. This increase in the number of new entrants results into intense competition for the new as well as for the existing leaders. Content providers have to choose between different CDN providers for achieving better QoS for their clients.



MarketsandMarkets has broadly segmented the CDN market by solutions: CDN delivery, CDN analytics and monitoring, encoding and Digital Rights Management (DRM), transparent caching, video CMS, and online video solution; by service providers: commercial Peer-to-Peer (P2P) CDN, free CDN, telco CDN, and traditional commercial CDN; by organization size: Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) and large enterprises; by verticals: advertising, media and entertainment, gaming, e-commerce, Internet service providers, mobile service providers, consumer electronics, online music retailers, healthcare, higher education, government, and others; by regions: North America (NA), Latin America (LA), Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Middle East and Africa (MEA).



MarketsandMarkets believes that the pricing pressure and content providers’ internal CDNs initiatives are the major issues in the CDN market. These challenges are increasing the pressure on CDN vendors to provide CDN services at low cost.



The CDN market is estimated to grow from $3.71billion in 2014 to $12.16 billion by 2019, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 26.3% from 2014 to 2019. In terms of regions, NA is expected to be the biggest market in terms of revenue contribution while Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to experience increased market traction with high CAGRs, in due course.



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http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/application-delivery-networks-adn-market-1015.html



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