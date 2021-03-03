New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/03/2021 -- The global Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market is expected to reach USD 24.29 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Rapidly increasing internet proliferation is one of the major drivers boosting market demand. An increase in the number of internet consumers has resulted in a higher demand for CDN for better QoS and QoE. Most of the CDN service providers, including Amazon and Akamai, are centralized in nature and operate numerous physical servers worldwide that transfer content all over the internet. In January 2019, 3.26 billion people accessed social media sites on mobile, with growth of 297.0 million new users equivalent to 10% year-on-year growth.



A CDN deploys an extensive network of servers placed strategically worldwide for swift content distribution. Once the content is uploaded, it gets populated all over the world. When a user wants to access it, the CDN selects the closest to deliver the content. At present, Facebook views 8 billion average daily video views from around 500 million users.



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Content Delivery Network (CDN) market and profiled in the report are:



Akamai Technologies Inc., Amazon web services Inc., CenturyLink, Google Inc., IBM, Verizon Digital Media Services, AT&T, Deutsche Telekom, limelight networks, Quantil, CDNetworks Co. Ltd., and Fastly Inc., among others.



The research study further covers the expansion and scope of the market in the key geographies across the globe. It assesses the scope of the market on a global as well as country-wise level. The market is spread across the key regions that include: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the production and consumption patterns, import and export ratio, supply and demand dynamics, key trends and demands, consumer behavior, and presence and operations of prominent players in each region of the market.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2027 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)



Standard/Non-Video CDN

Video CDN



Content Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)



Dynamic

Static



Offerings Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)



Solution

Cloud security

Web Performance Optimization

Media delivery

Services



Provider Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)



Traditional CDN

Free CDN

Peer To Peer (P2P) CDN

Telecom CDN

Others



Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)



Small & Medium Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises



Industry Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)



Media & Entertainment

Healthcare

Retail

Online Gaming

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Public Sector

Others



TOC -

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Content Delivery Network (CDN) Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Content Delivery Network (CDN) Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



Continued……….



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Content Delivery Network (CDN) market and its competitive landscape.



