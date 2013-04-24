Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market Worth $7.4 Billion by 2017 at a CAGR of 24.6%

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2013 -- According to a new market report, “Global Content Delivery Networks (CDN) Market (Delivery Technologies, Hardware, Analytics, Monitoring, Encoding, Transparent Caching, DRM, CMS, OVP) – Trends, Geographical Analysis & Worldwide Market Forecasts (2012 – 2017)”, published by MarketsandMarkets (http://www.marketsandmarkets.com), the total CDN market is expected to reach $7.4 billion by 2017 with a CAGR of 24.6%.



- 95 market data tables

- 18 figures/charts

- 281 pages and in-depth TOC on “Content Delivery Network Market”



Over the last decade, the internet had exhibit utmost growth and trend-change over use of online content. The ever-evolving internet has resulted in growing internet traffic, content richness and the network complexities to manage efficient content delivery to user. To counter these internet limitations and content delivery drawbacks, CDNs have evolved.



Content delivery networks have emerged as one of the most lucrative markets for the existing players as well as for new market players. Rapid explosion of web-based content mainly online music, online video, online transaction-based services have spurred the demand for CDNs. Online content is growing at a rapid rate from content provider businesses as well as from individuals who have started posting or uploading their content online to share with their peers. As the internet traffic load increases, it becomes difficult to manage this growth in traffic and provide quality of service to the end-user. Due to the increasing demand for quality of services, new players have entered into this market with their network optimization solutions. With this increase, competition has intensified. Content providers have to clearly differentiate their products among other CDN providers for achieving better adoption among users.



The global Content Delivery Network Market is expected to grow from $2.1 billion in 2011 to $7.4 billion by 2017, at estimated CAGR of 24.6% from 2012 to 2017.



North America commanded the largest share; i.e., 64.3% of the overall managed Content Delivery Network Market in 2011 at $1.3 billion; and is expected to reach $4.6 billion by 2017, at a CAGR of 24.1% from 2012 to 2017.



Scope of the Report:



This report analyzes the Global Content Delivery Network Market based on:



- CDN solutions

- CDN service providers

- CDN market based on video and non-video CDN

- CDN market verticals and geographies

- CDN value chain, competitive ecosystem

- Industry and region specific market data for solutions, service provider types and organization size respectively



In addition to market sizes and forecasts, the report also provides a detailed analysis of the market trends and factors influencing market growth, offering in-depth geographic analysis of the Content Delivery Network Market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The report draws, competitive landscape of the Content Delivery Network Market, providing an in-depth comparative analysis of the technological and marketing strategies.



