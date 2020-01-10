Global Content Delivery Network (CDN) Service Market Trends and Forecast 2025
Introduction
Content delivery network (CDN) service delivered static, dynamic, and interactive content to end users, at an increased speed and lower bandwidth. The content requests made by users are automatically routed to the nearest servers in the network. The content is then delivered to users by speeding up the page loading process, in the maximum bandwidth. The buffering duration of the content affects the interest of the customers. For instance, the business of online retailers is dependent on engaging customers until they check out and order products. Optimization and better delivery of content help organizations in retaining customers as long as possible, to convert them into prospects.
This report focuses on the global Content Delivery Network (CDN) Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Content Delivery Network (CDN) Service development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
Key Players of Global Content Delivery Network (CDN) Service Market =>
- Akamai
- Microsoft
- IBM
- Limelight Networks
- Amazon Web Services
- Google
- Deutsche Telekom
- AT&T
- Quantil
- StackPath
- Fastly
- Cloudflare
- G-Core Labs
- Verizon Digital Media Services
- Onapp
- Broadpeak
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud Based
On Premise
Market segment by Application, split into
Media and Entertainment
BFSI
Elearning
Healthcare Services
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Content Delivery Network (CDN) Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Content Delivery Network (CDN) Service development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Content Delivery Network (CDN) Service are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Major Key Players of Global Content Delivery Network (CDN) Service Market
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Content Delivery Network (CDN) Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud Based
1.4.3 On Premise
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Content Delivery Network (CDN) Service Market Share by Application (2019-2025)
1.5.2 Media and Entertainment
1.5.3 BFSI
1.5.4 Elearning
1.5.5 Healthcare Services
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
…………
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.2 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
13.3 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.4 North America
13.5 Europe
13.6 China
13.7 Japan
13.8 Southeast Asia
13.9 India
13.10 Central & South America
14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
15.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author DetailsList of Tables and Figures