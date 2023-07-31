Content Delivery Network Market Size Is Expected to Grow from USD 21.7 Billion in 2023 to USD 36.5 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.9%

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2023 -- The global Content Delivery Network Market size is projected to grow from USD 21.7 billion in 2023 to USD 36.5 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™.



The proliferation of smartphones and the reliance on mobile devices for internet access create a need for CDN services that optimize content delivery for seamless mobile experiences.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Content Delivery Network Market"



Based on application area, the Media delivery segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.



Media delivery involves the efficient distribution of rich media files like audio streaming, live videos, and video streaming. It focuses on reducing latency and ensuring a high-quality user experience, particularly for online media streaming. CDN companies offer solutions that enable faster and scalable delivery of HD videos, OTT content, games, social media platforms, and software updates. As the number of portable devices increases, CDN solutions help deliver digital content in various formats tailored to each device. Market players such as Akamai, AWS, Verizon, and Comcast offer media delivery solutions to meet the growing demand for seamless and engaging media experiences.



Based on provider type, P2P CDN is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



P2P CDN solutions utilize ad-hoc connections to connect delivery nodes for digital content, offering diverse connectivity and consuming more bandwidth compared to traditional CDNs. Deployed at the client's side, P2P CDNs leverage peer bandwidth, reducing network costs for content providers. The number of peers directly impacts network costs, making P2P CDN attractive for optimizing web performance. Factors such as the demand for 4K content, digitalization, and increasing internet penetration are driving the growth of the P2P CDN market segment, particularly with the growing popularity of video streaming.



Based on application area, the media and entertainment segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.



The media and entertainment industry relies heavily on CDN solutions to deliver users fast, secure, and uninterrupted viewing experiences. The increasing demand for online video streaming has driven the growth of this segment. CDN solutions optimize content delivery, reducing delays and enhancing device visual quality. By leveraging CDN technology, media and entertainment enterprises can cater to a global audience, offering seamless access to content regardless of location. Cloud-based services and CDN implementations support on-demand content, online audio streaming, podcasts, and live web episodes. The vast amount of data shared on social media platforms necessitates reliable CDN solutions for media production companies, animation studios, TV channels, and post-production teams. The evolution of higher-resolution imaging standards and the exponential growth in data sizes require robust CDN solutions. Key players in the CDN market for media and entertainment include Akamai, StackPath, and Limelight.



Based on region, Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific, an emerging economy, is projected to achieve the highest CAGR in the CDN market during the forecast period. The region, including China, Japan, and South Korea, is experiencing significant growth driven by increasing content consumption, expanding internet subscriber base, and rising smartphone usage. The adoption of live video streaming, OTT services, and the surge in media, entertainment, gaming, and education sectors due to COVID-19 lockdowns further contribute to market growth. The booming eCommerce industry and the adoption of internet TV in countries like India, China, Korea, and Singapore also fuel the demand for CDN solutions. Major CDN vendors have established data centers in Asia Pacific to meet the growing demand and enhance customer experience while ensuring security compliance.



The major vendors covered in the content delivery network market include Akamai Technologies (US), Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Edgio (US), Google (US), AWS (US), AT&T (US), Cloudflare (US), Lumen Technologies (US), Deutsche Telekom (Germany), Fastly (US), Citrix systems (US), NTT Communications (Japan), Comcast Technologies (US), Rackspace Technology (US), CDNetworks (South Korea), Tata Communications (India), Imperva (US), Broadpeak (France), Quantil (US), StackPath (US), G Core Labs SA (Luxembourg), Tencent Cloud (China), OnApp Limited (UK),EVG Corp (Vietnam), Kingsoft Cloud (China), Bunny.net (Slovenia) and Baishan Cloud (US).



