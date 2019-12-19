Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2019 -- Global "Content Delivery Network Market"- World industry Analysis & Forecast to 2026 with Leading Regions is an analytical tool for highlighting changes, evaluating the present market, and encouraging the ongoing trends. This Content Delivery Network report admits the competitive and rapidly-evolving industry, marketing advice that is up to date is imperative to track performance and make decisions such as both endurance and growth. The Content Delivery Network market report provides comprehensive outline of Invention, industry demand, innovation and generation investigation considering main issues, for instance, Revenue, ventures and business development. It also offers the Content Delivery Network industry outlook with growth, Size, Share analysis and historic & futuristic trend.



A content distribution network or content delivery network (CDN) is a system distributed network that delivers webpages or different web content or digital content data across various geographical locations. Digital media such as applications, audio, games, images, software downloads, and videos are delivered via CDNs. Increasing number of internet users, proliferation of rich media files and video over the internet has boosted the demand for CDN solutions exponentially.



On the basis of geography, the content delivery network market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The Asia Pacific region is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period. India, China, and Japan are some of the major countries driving the content delivery network market in this region. Increasing number of internet users and increasing adoption of digitalization are some of the major drivers accelerating the demand for content delivery network in this region. According to Coherent Market Insights, in 2016, India recorded 295.4 million internet users, the number for which is projected to reach 512 million by 2022. Similarly China and Japan recorded 721.4 million and 115 million internet users in 2016, respectively. Additionally, growing e-commerce industry in Asia Pacific countries have provided opportunities for growth of the content delivery network. For example, according to India Brand Equity Foundation Organization, in 2016, e-commerce industry in India generated revenue of US$ 15 billion and is projected to reach US$ 188 billion by 2025.



Competitors — In this section, key players have been studied depending on product portfolio, their Content Delivery Network company profile, capacity, price, price, and earnings. Key companies covered as a part of this study include Akamai Technologies, AT&T, Inc., CDNetworks, Chinacache, CloudFlare Inc., Highwinds Network Group, Inc., Internap Corporation, Level 3 Communications, Inc., Limelight Networks, MaxCDN, Tata Communications, and Verizon Communications, Inc.



Global Content Delivery Network Market, By Content Type:

Video Content Delivery Network

Non Video Content Delivery Network



Telecom CDN Provider

Conventional CDN Provider

Cloud Service Provider

Others



Advertising

BFSI

E-Commerce

Education

Gaming

Government

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment

Others



