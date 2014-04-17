Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Content Delivery Networks (CDN) Analysis of Key Vendors, State of the Market, and Outlook 2014 - 2019 market report to its offering
The digital content market is poised to reach a new stage in its evolution with the coming pipeline of next generation applications and solutions. Content consumption among consumers is exploding due to many factors including higher bandwidth, low cost digital devices, and smart devices (phones, tablets, and wearable wireless) devices.
Content Delivery Networks (CDN) provide solutions for efficiently and effectively managing content of all types. Solutions include core services such as aggregation, management, and distribution of content as well as a variety of value-added functionality. The market need for CDN solutions correlates directly with the explosion of broadband networks, smart mobile phones, and related applications, services and content. In particular, the convergence of cellular networks supported by 4G/LTE broadband wireless, and Cloud-based applications, facilitates the need for more intelligent content solutions.
This research evaluates the current state of the market for content, CDN providers, and solutions. This report provides a SWOT analysis for major vendors and view into the future of CDN solutions and marketplace. This report analyzes the competitive threats to pure-play CDN providers from Google and Amazon. The report also analyzes threats to network operators as well as opportunities for content, commerce, and application developers.
Target Audience:
Telecom infrastructure providers
Telecommunications service providers
Digital content and application providers
Content Delivery Network (CDN) companies
Digital Rights Management (DRM) organizations
Online companies of all types including portals and media
Companies in Report:
Akamai
Alcatel-Lucent
Amazon
CacheFly
CDNetworks
CloudFlare
EdgeCast
Ericsson
Highwinds
Internap
Level 3 Communications
Limelight Networks
MaxCDN
Nokia Siemens Networks
Report Benefits:
CDN vendor analysis
CDN forecasts 2014 – 2019
Recognize the future of content and CDN
Understand CDN technologies and operation
Identify decision factors for outsourcing decision
Understand the different implementation options
To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/152872/content-delivery-networks-cdn-analysis-of-key-vendors-state-of-the-market-and-outlook-2014-2019.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604
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