Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Content Delivery Networks (CDN) Analysis of Key Vendors, State of the Market, and Outlook 2014 - 2019 market report to its offering

The digital content market is poised to reach a new stage in its evolution with the coming pipeline of next generation applications and solutions. Content consumption among consumers is exploding due to many factors including higher bandwidth, low cost digital devices, and smart devices (phones, tablets, and wearable wireless) devices.



Content Delivery Networks (CDN) provide solutions for efficiently and effectively managing content of all types. Solutions include core services such as aggregation, management, and distribution of content as well as a variety of value-added functionality. The market need for CDN solutions correlates directly with the explosion of broadband networks, smart mobile phones, and related applications, services and content. In particular, the convergence of cellular networks supported by 4G/LTE broadband wireless, and Cloud-based applications, facilitates the need for more intelligent content solutions.



This research evaluates the current state of the market for content, CDN providers, and solutions. This report provides a SWOT analysis for major vendors and view into the future of CDN solutions and marketplace. This report analyzes the competitive threats to pure-play CDN providers from Google and Amazon. The report also analyzes threats to network operators as well as opportunities for content, commerce, and application developers.



Target Audience:



Telecom infrastructure providers



Telecommunications service providers



Digital content and application providers



Content Delivery Network (CDN) companies



Digital Rights Management (DRM) organizations



Online companies of all types including portals and media



Companies in Report:



Akamai



Alcatel-Lucent



Amazon



CacheFly



CDNetworks



CloudFlare



EdgeCast



Ericsson



Highwinds



Internap



Level 3 Communications



Limelight Networks



MaxCDN



Nokia Siemens Networks



Report Benefits:



CDN vendor analysis



CDN forecasts 2014 – 2019



Recognize the future of content and CDN



Understand CDN technologies and operation



Identify decision factors for outsourcing decision



Understand the different implementation options



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/152872/content-delivery-networks-cdn-analysis-of-key-vendors-state-of-the-market-and-outlook-2014-2019.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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