Content Ideas for Plastic Surgeons Now Provided by SEO Kiwi

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2013 -- When it comes to marketing a service or a product, there are numerous ways to reach out to audiences. Although social media is a great way to build an audience, marketers are now depending on creating videos to build a trustworthy relationship with their consumers.



For over 10 years, individuals across the world have depended on Aaron Franklin, a SEO expert, for advice on how to market their companies effectively. Franklin, the creator of SEO and Internet marketing company SEO Kiwi, shares information with his readers through videos, images, and news updates. Armed with his certifications and degrees in Computer Science, Internet Marketing, and SEO, Franklin is most involved with promoting plastic surgeons and attorney practices worldwide.



“I know Plastic Surgeons and Attorneys inside-out and can deliver more value to them than any other,” said Franklin in an article on SEO Kiwi. “My goal is to stay totally laser-focused on these two niches, give my clients world-class result, and build long-term partnerships with each and every one of them.”



Recently, Franklin shared a news update with his readers that contained helpful Plastic Surgeon Content Ideas. It was written for plastic surgeons that struggle with creating online video content and need help with creating shareable and interesting content for their viewers.



The post highlights several key topic ideas that surgeons can use to create videos, such as Technology, Breaking News, Trending Topics, Beauty Tips, and Conference Summaries. Each topic idea is explained in a video created by Franklin, as well as through text in the body of the post. Franklin provides examples of each topic and suggests the best ways to portray specific types of content through video.



Franklin also reminds his readers that the best Plastic Surgeon SEO marketing strategies include balanced focus on video and syndication. Video content can build trust and credibility with an audience since it portrays a company as a leader instead of a salesperson.



Individuals interested in learning more about Internet Marketing for Plastic Surgeons can visit SEO Kiwi for more information.



About SEO Kiwi

SEO Kiwi is a SEO and Internet marketing company that specializes in helping plastic surgeons build their online market share and deliver a consistent flow of high quality leads from all of the top search engines and social media networks. The website is run by Aaron Franklin, a Plastic Surgeon SEO Specialist with over 10 years of experience in the business. SEO Kiwi works with only one plastic surgeon per city, and currently there are limited spots available. For more information, please visit http://www.seokiwi.com/video-content-ideas-for-plastic-surgeons-seo