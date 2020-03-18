Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2020 -- The Global Content insurance Market has witnessed continuous growth in the last few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period of 2020-2026. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability.

Content insurance covers loss or damage caused by theft, fire, explosion, lightning or earthquake. In terms of insurance content is defined as the things that the person will take while moving. It includes clothes, money, jewelry, furniture and electrical items. It also provides the protection with carpets and curtains. Moreover, the content cover can be extended at an extra cost for personal belongings such as Laptop. There are two types of content insurance. These are 'As new' and 'indemnity policy'.



Type (As New, Indemnity Policy), Application (Personal, Enterprise), Discount types (Linked Policy discount, Multi Policy Discount, Years of Insurance Discount, No Claim Bonus), Cover type (Standard Content, Specified items, Accidental Damage, Flood Cover, Motor Burnout, Portable Content (Unlisted, Listed))



The Global Content insurance Market study covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (includes Asia & Oceania separately), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America.



Market Drivers

- Consumer demand for flexibility and easier access is leading to new business model

- Introduction of dynamic risk modelling techniques

Market Trend

- Introduction of new technology for tracking and processing the insurance such as Artificial Intelligence, Robotic Process Automation, Machine Learning and others. AI is used for facial recognition in underwriting and personalized customer experience. Whereas other technology such as Robotic process automation is used for claim settlement and data management.

Restraints

- Increasing inflation rate may lead to increase in costs and policy cancellations

Opportunities

- Increasing Disposable Income in Developed as Well as Developing Economies

Challenges

- Lack of Awareness about Content Insurance



The research includes key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A), agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of key competitors.



The report highlights Global Content insurance market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking, market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.



The analytical tools such as PESTLE analysis, porters five forces analysis, feasibility study, SWOT analysis by players, BCG matrix, heat map analysis, and ROI analysis have been practiced reviewing the growth of the key players operating in the market.



