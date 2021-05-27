Content Insurance Market Still Has Room to Grow: Allianz, Aviva, Cardinal Health

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2021 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Content insurance Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Content insurance market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Allianz (Germany), AXA (France), Reliance Nippon Life Insurance (India), American Intl. Group (United States), Aviva (United Kingdom), Assicurazioni Generali (Italy), Cardinal Health (United States), State Farm Insurance (United States), Munich Re Group (Germany), Zurich Financial Services (Switzerland).



Scope of the Report of Content insurance

Content insurance covers loss or damage caused by theft, fire, explosion, lightning or earthquake. In terms of insurance content is defined as the things that the person will take while moving. It includes clothes, money, jewelry, furniture and electrical items. It also provides the protection with carpets and curtains. Moreover, the content cover can be extended at an extra cost for personal belongings such as Laptop. There are two types of content insurance. These are "As new" and "indemnity policy".



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (As New, Indemnity Policy), Application (Personal, Enterprise), Discount types (Linked Policy discount, Multi Policy Discount, Years of Insurance Discount, No Claim Bonus), Cover type (Standard Content, Specified items, Accidental Damage, Flood Cover, Motor Burnout, Portable Content (Unlisted, Listed))



Market Trends:



Market Trends:

Introduction of new technology for tracking and processing the insurance such as Artificial Intelligence, Robotic Process Automation, Machine Learning and others. AI is used for facial recognition in underwriting and personalized customer experience. Wher



Opportunities:

Increasing Disposable Income in Developed as Well as Developing Economies



Market Drivers:

Consumer demand for flexibility and easier access is leading to new business model

Introduction of dynamic risk modelling techniques



Challenges:

Lack of Awareness about Content Insurance



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



