Content Marketing for SEO Is the Subject of New Infographic from Sekari

Sekari, a Dubai-based search engine optimization and social media optimization agency, understands how important it is for companies to have a strong online presence. This is why the company is committed to providing its clients with search optimization that is both comprehensive and effective.



To help illustrate some of their latest research about the SEO industry, Sekari Dubai has released a new content marketing infographic that helps explain everything business owners need to know about this exciting and increasingly popular topic.



“With the arrival of the Google Panda and Penguin updates, quality content has never been more important in achieving organic search success,” the infographic noted.



“Content alone though is not enough anymore - a comprehensive content marketing based approach is necessary to really move the needle.”



The infographic contains interesting facts and information about SEO and what types of content is most effective in websites. Statistics are presented in colorful graphs that clearly illustrate the various points. For example, one chart shows how blog posts, guides and social marketing postings are currently the most common forms of content that online marketers produce, whereas audio and podcasts are the least popular.



Clients who would like to learn more about the company are welcome to visit Sekari’s user-friendly website at any time. The site features in-depth information on the various services that Sekari provides, including online marketing techniques like online public relations, social bookmarking and micro-blogging. In addition, handy category tabs across the top of the homepage will help visitors find information about the specific services quickly and easily.



“Sekari develops custom and flexible search marketing campaigns, as we understand that every customer is different and one search campaign does not fit all,” an article on the company’s site noted. Operating in the Middle East, Sekari are one of the few Arabic SEO specialists in the market.



