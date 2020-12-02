Content Protection Market to See Stunning Growth: Apple, Google, Sony

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2020 -- Latest Report Available at Advance Market Analytics, "Content Protection Market" provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.



Apple (United States), Adobe Systems (United States), China Digital TV Holding (China), Cisco Systems (United States), Digimarc (United States), Google (United States), Irdeto (Netherlands), Kudelski Group (Switzerland), Microsoft (United States), Sony Corp. (Japan), Verance (United States), Verimatrix (United States) and ARRIS International (United States) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Players which are also part of the research are BS Conditional Access Systems (Japan), Conax (Switzerland), Dell EMC (United States), Ericsson (Sweden), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Wellav Technologies (China), ZTE Corporation (China) and Viaccess and Viaccess-Orca (Israel).



Audio-visual content, including movies and TV, is increasingly disseminated in digital form on the Web, as well as on physical media. This widespread availability of digital content has made content providers increasingly concerned about unauthorized copying and use. Therefore, content providers, media manufacturers, and electronics manufacturers have implemented a variety of content protection technologies that protect access to high-value content distributed via different media. Content providers typically use a Digital Rights Management system (DRM) to protect their content. DRMs are designed to prevent unauthorized uses of the content and to permit other uses or impose other restrictions on such content. For example, a consumer may download a file containing video or music to a digital player. This content is protected by a DRM that controls what a user can do with that content.



Market Trend

- DRM Platform is Overtaking CAS for Content Protection



Market Drivers

- The Rise of Over-The-Top Media Services

- The Piracy Landscape Is Continuing To Evolve



Opportunities

- Developing New Markets in Content Protection for Other Terminal Devices



Challenges

- Dealing With the Multiple Players in the Video Value Chain



by Type (Digital Rights Management (DRM), Conditional Access System (CAS), Watermarking, Others), Application (Internet Services, Media Content, Others), Devices Type (Television, Computer & Laptops, Mobile Phones, Others)



