Content Security Gateway Market to See Major Growth by 2025 : Broadcom, McAfee, Proofpoint

Key players in the global Content Security Gateway market

Cisco Systems (United States), Broadcom Inc. (United States), Trend Micro (Japan), FirstWave Cloud Tech (Australia), McAfee, LLC (United States), CheckPoint Software Technologies (Israel), Barracuda Networks (United States), Proofpoint, Inc. (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States) and Raytheon (United States)



Content security gateway delivers advanced control over unofficial access and unsecured network traffic which makes sure the high data insecurity in an organization. This content security gateway provides huge protection from malicious viruses, worms, and restricted websites by functioning as antivirus, firewall, and intrusion prevention systems. As our studies revealed that remote browsing is becoming a standard method to retain the browsing away from the endpoint and to enforce policies on the interactions.



Market Growth Drivers

- Rising Adoption of Smart Devices

- Expansion in IT Expenditure

- Growing Demand for Real-Time Threat Protection



Influencing Trend

- High Adoption for the Cloud Content Security Gateway



Restraints

- High Availability of Proxy Servers



Opportunities

- The rapid adoption of software-as-a-service platform creates strong opportunities for content security gateway. With the growing awareness regarding cloud-based services, SaaS will become one of the major adopted deployment modes in the future. With the increasing number of MSME in the emerging economy majorly in India.



Challenges

- High Initial Investment Required

- Scarcity of Effective Security Solutions



The Global Content Security Gateway Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Industry Verticals (Education, BFSI, Government, Healthcare, Telecom & IT, Others), Network (Interface, Routing), Features (Physical Port, IP Routing Features, Firewall Security, Mail Security, Advanced Security, VPN Features, Networking), Offerings (Software {Firewall Security, Content Filtering, Application Blocking, AP Management, and Others}, Hardware {Ethernet, Console Port, USB Port, Others})



