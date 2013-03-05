GoogleNewsSubmit Provides Fresh Content for Blogs, News Organizations and Other Websites

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- News and Content Syndication company GoogleNewsSubmit.com is excited to announce the availability of high quality, fresh content available to webmasters, news organizations as well as to bloggers. Through their company owned distribution network, organizations are encouraged to utilize the content feeds located on their sister site WireService.co.



The public now has access to several categories that are filled with fresh news on a daily basis. The categories include:



- Automotive

- Books

- Business

- Computers

- Education

- Energy & Environment

- Entertainment & Arts

- Family & Parenting

- Fashion

- Government & Politics

- Health & Fitness

- Home & Garden

- Lifestyle

- Non Profit

- Personal Finance

- Sports

- Technology

- Travel

- World News



Each respected categories includes a high quality RSS feed that allows organizations direct access to each news story. A complete listing of the various RSS feeds can be located at:



http://www.wireservice.co/distribution-network/press_release_syndication/



Press Release Syndication makes it possible for news internet sites, journalist along with other sites to receive high quality, and often original News articles over a day-to-day basis. One of the top benefits of syndicated content is the fact that Google doesn’t penalize a site for duplicate content, because the news release is viewed as syndicated news.



If your organization would like to host a news feed and receive high quality and fresh news content, please contact us at GoogleNewsSumit.com and find out more.



About GoogleNewsSubmit.com

GoogleNewsSubmit.com, parent company of WireSerice.co is quickly becoming one of the internet’s fastest growing Press Release Distribution Network services. GoogleNewsSubmit specializes in getting their customers on popular websites site as Google News, Ask.com News, Topix, UPI.com, WorldNetDaily, Chron, CBS Interactive, SFGate, The Boston Globe and thousands more. Press Release Pricing packages start as low as $19.