WireService.co to Syndicate Free Press Release Content to Websites

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2012 -- WireService.co, a new Press Release Syndication and News Release Distribution service, is excited to announce they are inviting the public to syndicate their high quality news content. Although they are already accepting some press release content, WireService.co is expected to launch in approximately 1-2 weeks.



Website owners that are looking for fresh and 100% unique content can download fresh content from the WireService.co News Feed. Besides supplying unique and original press release content, WireService.co specializes in high quality, search engine optimized news releases. Rebekah Hudson, managing partner of WireService.co states, "Our subscribers have access to special tools that grade the quality of each press release. Getting a green light from our tools get your better results." With the focus on quality, WireService.co views the content syndication as a win-win for all parties involved. Clients get their press releases seen and higher quality backlinks, publishers get SEO press release content fed to their websites direct.



As the official launch of WireService.co approaches, the public can expect more news and partnerships. Currently, WireService.co is negotiating several press release content syndication agreements. Once agreed on, WireService.co will release further details. With the recent changes to Google Search, having quality content is more important than ever. Per Google, Press Releases are not deemed duplicate content, but rather syndicated content which is not penalized.



If you operate a website and need high quality and unique press release news content, view the WireService.co feed for fresh content delivered daily.



About WireService.co

WireService.co is an up and coming Press Release Syndication service. Acting as a subsidiary of GoogleNewsSubmit.com, WireService.co expects to rapidly grow it's client base. Subscribers of WireService.co gain access to unlimited press release distribution to their vast distribution network for a flat fee of $50 per month.