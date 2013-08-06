Content Writing Service Launches, Targeting Businesses, Individuals, and Students

Valencia, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- TimLAdotnet, a new website and content writing company catering to businesses, individuals, and students, has been launched. Begun by a freelance writer who started his own company, it provides content writing, editing, and ghostwriting services. In addition, proofreading, language translation (Dutch), tutoring, essay help, biography writing, and press release writing services are provided.



These services are anchored by experience plus an English degree, three years of study in Computer Information Technology, and Small Business Management classes. A great deal of experience and development, therefore, are ingrained in this comprehensive business. Clients can expect high-quality writing, attention to detail, and friendly customer service each and every time.



Clients can find technical writing services, but also seek creative writing talent from TimLAdotnet. This is a trait that sets this writing service apart from the rest, aside from the level of quality received.



The writing side of a business, individual project, or student requirement is just one aspect of this service. However, TimLAdotnet also specializes in website and mobile app design for Android and iPhone. Clients, therefore, have an option for integrating their content with a highly functional web presence.



Furthermore, this newly established company provides affordable solutions for those looking for an inexpensive writing service. It also offers quality writing, fast turn around times and services are provided by an experienced and friendly business owner. Taking customers serious, being professional, and client-focused demeanor is the standard.



For more information on TimLAdotnet, expert freelance and content writing services, and website and mobile app design, visit http://www.timla.net.



About TimLAdotnet

TimLadotnet provides high-quality, professional content, technical, and creative writing services, in addition to proofreading, editing, ghostwriting, translation, and more. Website and mobile app design is also available. Targeting businesses, individuals, and students, these editorial and web design services are provided with professionalism and friendliness, so clients receive great results while feeling at ease.



CONTACT:

Tim, Owner

24307 Magic Mountain Pkwy #515 – Valencia CA 91355

tim@timla.net or 661-214-3003