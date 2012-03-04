Jaipur, Rajasthan -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2012 -- Ribbun Software, a popular and new SEO company, is now offering content writing services to its clients. This newly launched service will help Ribbun’s clients establish a strong presence and image on the Internet.



Content writing services are not simply an advantage, but a requirement of successful websites. Over the past few years, there has been an enormous increase in the amount of visuals or graphics on a website. Several websites use Flash videos, while many more upload videos to make the website more interactive. While all these visual and graphic additions do serve a purpose, they are mostly bland and incomplete without the right written content. Skilled content on a website adds more value to it and to its visuals.



Content writing services are different from copywriting, which essentially provides marketing literature and sales pitches. Content writing fulfills a wider range of functions, including that of educating customers and clients about a business’s products or services. This content also helps tremendously in improving a website’s search engine rank. Mr. Mohit, a spokesperson for Ribbun Software, shared his thoughts on this matter, “Competition on the Internet is very fierce, and if there is just one factor that can spell success or disaster for your website, it is content.”



Website content must be relevant and of high quality, and it also has to be able to appeal to search engine bots that crawl the website. A website can only have successful content if it is able to do all of them simultaneously. This is where competent content writing services like Ribbun come into the picture.



Ribbun’s team of writers and SEO professionals ensures that its clients will get high quality articles. In depth research is carried out on the topic, and the relevant keywords are determined and used. Website content should not only appeal to search engines, but also to real visitors. While a good search engine rank will make a website visible, the content has to be clear, informative and appealing for the visitors. Ribbun’s new content writing service ticks all the right boxes and ensures that the content provided adds value to the website.



In the end, well-written and updated content provided by Ribbun can lead to increased revenue, thanks to the availability of detailed information about products and services. It also increases the online search engine ranking of a website, which leads to more visitors and a strong, positive brand image that would last for a long time.



About Ribbun

Ribbun is a search engine optimization company that offers a broad range of services to its clients for establishing a strong web presence. The new content writing services offered by the company is only one part of its SEO strategy, which includes link building and many other services.