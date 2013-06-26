Contest General Sees Traffic Spike Ahead of Start of 2013-14 Football Season

Port St Lucie, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- With the American Football season just about to start, excitement is reaching a fever pitch and speculation is rampant on what shape the season will take. These discussions often become animated and the desire to prove one’s opinion correct and ‘put your money where your mouth is’ often results in competitions between groups of friends and offices. These competitions are often quite informal, but can benefit from the amazing services provided by online competition hosts like Contest General, who provide easy to use tools and features formalize these competitions and make them as exciting as possible.



There are a wide variety of competition types supported, including ten by ten grid square contests often seen around the Superbowl, tourney square contests, march madness contests and survivor or eliminator pools and the most popular, pickem contests. In Pickem Contests, users can create contests with handicaps, key pics and confidence rankings.



The contests are available for both NFL and NCAA football leagues, and are also available for a wide variety of other sports. Options include the ability to pick straight up winners or against the point spread, include picking on the over/under of a total game score as a pick, set the minimum and maximum amount of picks required each week as well as set multiple tie breakers to choose from for clear rankings and much more.



A spokesperson for Contest General explained, “With the football season just about to start, offices around America are getting their game on to see who can come out on top with fantasy football teams, Office Football Pickem Pools, and prediction contests based on the wide variety of facts, stats, results and plays in the coming season. We already have contests coming for MMA, baseball, basketball and golf, but the jewel in the crown was always going to be American Football- it’s simply what the most people get the most excited about, so we’ve expanded our servers to handle the jump in traffic.”



More and more people are turning to online service Contest General to host their contests as they provide easy to use solutions and easily customized options for a variety of contests available for all major sports leagues. This not only enhances the entertainment value of the contest, but it allows contest managers to operate their contests more efficiently. For more information, please visit: http://www.contestgeneral.com/