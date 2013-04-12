New Software market report from Markets and Markets: "Context-Aware Computing (CAC) Market - Global Advancements, Emerging Applications, Worldwide Forecasts & Analysis (2013 - 2018)"
The context-aware computing report consists of market opportunity analysis of platforms and technology adoption in contexts, vendors, and networks. The report explores some of the major sub-segments of contexts market: computing context, user context, physical context, time context; vendors market: device manufacturers, mobile network operators, online and social and web; and networks: wireless cellular networks, wireless local area network, wireless personal area network, body area network. The report focuses on industry verticals and products and also provides market data, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, trends and opportunities), key players, and competitive outlook.
The CAC market is segmented based on regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Middle East and Africa (MEA). The market forecasts are provided for each region from 2013 to 2018. The CAC market report profiles leading companies such as Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, and Nokia.
Key Take-Aways
The report on Context-aware computing is aimed
To analyze the Context Aware Computing (CAC) market with emphasis on high growth technologies and systems, types, area of operations, and vertical applications
To analyze the market dynamics that describes factors currently driving as well as restraining growth of the market, along with their impact in low, medium, and high.
To deliver competitive intelligence from market analysis, devise revenue growth strategies from the market size and forecasts statistics
To analyze the opportunities for the stakeholders through study of the competitive landscape in the CAC market
To provide insights into the core competencies and key growth strategies of companies in the CAC market
MARKETS COVERED
This report segments the CAC market by types, products, industry verticals, and geographies. These segments are further sub-segmented into the following:
On the basis of types:
This market is segmented on the basis of revenue generated across locations by types such as context, vendors, and networks.
On the basis of products:
This market is segmented on the basis of products such as active maps, adaptive phones, augmented reality and guided systems, conference assistants, cyber guides, fieldwork, location-aware information delivery, web browsers, office assistants, people and object pagers, shopping assistants, and others.
