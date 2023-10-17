NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2023 -- A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Global Contextual Advertising Market Outlook to 2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Contextual Advertising market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Global Contextual Advertising Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development.



Definition:

Contextual advertising refers to the practice of placing ads on web pages based on the content of those pages. It is also referred to as contextual marketing. It is a type of online advertisement or targeted advertisement in which promotional message is matched with the relevant digital content and displayed on the websites or other media. The advertisements are selected and displayed based on the search keywords, content, or theme of the websites. One of the more well-known examples of contextual advertising is Google AdSense. Google robots automatically serve ads relevant to users.



Major Players in This Report Include,

Google (United States), Media.net (Dubai), Facebook (United States), Microsoft (United States), Amazon.com (United States), AOL (Austria), Yahoo (United States), Twitter (United States), IAC (United States), Amobee (United States)



Global Contextual Advertising the manufacturing cost structure analysis of the market is based on the core chain structure, engineering process, raw materials and suppliers. The manufacturing plant has been developed for market needs and new technology development. In addition, Global Contextual Advertising Market attractiveness according to country, end-user, and other measures is also provided, permitting the reader to gauge the most useful or commercial areas for investments. The study also provides special chapter designed (qualitative) to highlights issues faced by industry players in their production cycle and supply chain.



The Global Contextual Advertising Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Activity-based Advertising, Location-based Advertising, Others), Industry Vertical (Consumer Goods, Retail, and Restaurants, Telecom and IT, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Media and Entertainment, Travel, Transportation, and Automobile, Healthcare, Academia and Government, Others), Approach (Mass Contextual Advertising, Focused Contextual Advertising, Contextual Behavioral Advertising, Contextual Billboard Advertising), Deployment (Mobile Devices, Desktops, Digital Billboards)



Market Drivers

Increasing Number of Social Media Users across the World

Personalized Marketing Strategies



Market Trend

High Adoption for Mobile Advertisement

Integration of AR and VR for Digital Customer Engagement



Opportunities

Upsurging Demand due to AI and Big Data Analytics in Digital Marketing



Challenges

Varying Standards of Regulation Policies



Geographically World Global Contextual Advertising markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Global Contextual Advertising markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.



In the last section of the report, the companies responsible for increasing the sales in the Global Contextual Advertising Market have been presented. These companies have been analyzed in terms of their manufacturing base, basic information, and competitors. In addition, the application and product type introduced by each of these companies also form a key part of this section of the report. The recent enhancements that took place in the global market and their influence on the future growth of the market have also been presented through this study.



