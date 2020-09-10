Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2020 -- Latest published market study on Global Contextual Advertising Market with + data Tables, Pie Chart, high level qualitative chapters & Graphs is available now to provide complete assessment of the Market highlighting evolving trends, Measures taken up by players, current-to-future scenario analysis and growth factors validated with Viewpoints extracted via Industry experts and Consultants. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities. Some are the players that are in coverage of the study are Google (United States), Media.net (Dubai), Facebook (United States), Microsoft (United States), Amazon.com (United States), AOL (Austria), Yahoo (United States), Twitter (United States), IAC (United States) and Amobee (United States)



Definition:

Contextual advertising refers to the practice of placing ads on web pages based on the content of those pages. It is also referred to as contextual marketing. It is a type of online advertisement or targeted advertisement in which promotional message is matched with the relevant digital content and displayed on the websites or other media. The advertisements are selected and displayed based on the search keywords, content, or theme of the websites. One of the more well-known examples of contextual advertising is Google AdSense. Google robots automatically serve ads relevant to users.

Market Trend

- High Adoption for Mobile Advertisement

- Integration of AR and VR for Digital Customer Engagement



Market Drivers

- Increasing Number of Social Media Users across the World

- Personalized Marketing Strategies



Opportunities

- Upsurging Demand due to AI and Big Data Analytics in Digital Marketing



Basic Segmentation Details

By Type

- Activity-based Advertising

- Location-based Advertising

- Others

By Industry Vertical

- Consumer Goods, Retail, and Restaurants

- Telecom and IT

- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

- Media and Entertainment

- Travel, Transportation, and Automobile

- Healthcare

- Academia and Government

- Others

- North America: United States of America (US), Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Israel, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: the UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, NORDICs, BALTIC Countries, Russia, Austria and Rest of Europe.

- Asia: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia (Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines & Vietnam etc) & Rest

- Oceania: Australia & New Zealand

