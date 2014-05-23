Contigo Water Bottles Are the Newest Addition to Love Custom Water Bottles' Product Range

Lawrence, KS -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- Love Custom Water Bottles, a company that specializes in customized water bottles, recently announced its decision to add Contigo Water Bottles to its range of products. The website is best known for its wide variety of travel cups and aluminum, glass, plastic, and steel bottles, all of which can be used by companies as promotional gifts.



At this time, Love Custom Water Bottles’ selection of Contigo Water Bottles can all be found on its main website, http://www.lovecustomwaterbottles.com/. The company stocks four types of products by the brand: the 24-ounce Contigo Autoseal Kangaroo Water Bottles, the 16-ounce Contigo West Loop Bottles, the 24-ounce Contigo Addison Water Bottles, and the 24-ounce Contigo Madison Water Bottles. The Contigo bottles contain several important features, including special seals to eliminate spills and leaks, sturdy grips for comfortable use, and the ability to be used easily and one-handedly.



“Nalgene Bottles and CamelBak are our two most popular and best selling water bottles, and Contigo adds another great choice to our inventory,” said Amber Collins, the Marketing Director of Love Custom Water Bottles. “These water bottles will look incredible with your custom printed logo and are an excellent promotional gift.”



To order Contigo Water Bottles from Love Custom Water Bottles, customers only need to select the type of bottle that suits their needs, specify printing instructions, add the products to their online cart, and check out. Love Custom Water Bottles’ Contigo Water Bottles are available in minimum orders of 48. The bottles range from $9.59 to $18.59 each when ordered in bulk.



For the past year, customers have always turned to Love Custom Water Bottles for all of their promotional giveaway needs. The company’s goal is to offer its customers exceptional customer service by providing them with a refreshing brand of service from people who love their jobs and their products. Love Custom Water Bottles’ reputation for quality means that its customers will always receive products that meet their expectations.



Individuals interested in learning more about Love Custom Water Bottles and its new line of Contigo Water Bottles can visit the company’s website for additional information. Readers are welcome to contact Love Custom Water Bottles with questions about its services and are invited to subscribe to the company’s Twitter for frequent updates from the company.



About Love Custom Water Bottles

Love Custom Water Bottles is a division of LovePromos. The site specializes in the best selection of Contigo Bottles, custom water bottles, Nalgene Bottles, CamelBak bottles, aluminum and stainless steel water bottles available online. With superb customer service and product knowledge, LovePromos offers the feel of a mom and pop store with all the benefits of a super store. For more information, please visit http://www.lovepromos.com