Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Investor Alert: Investigation over Takeover

The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain officers and directors of Continental Resources, Inc. breached their fiduciary duties owed to NYSE: CLR investors in connection with the proposed acquisition.



Oklahoma City, OK based Continental Resources, Inc. explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States.



On October 17, 2022, Continental announced that it had agreed to be acquired by Omega Acquisition, Inc. ("Omega"), an entity owned by Continental's founder, Harold G. Hamm. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Omega is expected to commence a tender offer to purchase "any and all of the outstanding shares of Continental's common stock at $74.28 per share," other than CLR shares already owned by Mr. Hamm.



However, given that at least one analyst has set the high target price for NYSE: CLR shares at $100.00 per share, the investigation concerns whether the offer is unfair to NYSE: CLR stockholders. More specifically, the investigation concerns whether the Continental Resources Board of Directors undertook an adequate sales process, adequately shopped the company before entering into the transaction, maximized shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and acted in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



Continental Resources, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from over $2.58 billion in 2020 to over $5.71 billion in 2021, and that its Net Loss of $596.86 million in 2020 turned into a Net Income of over $1.66 billion in 2021.



