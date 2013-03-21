ContinentalMessage.com Helps Businesses Save Money with Fully Customizable 24/7 Call Center Services

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2013 -- Every day, the world becomes smaller and smaller. Technology has made it easier than ever for someone in India to do business with someone across the world in the United States. In today’s world, companies need to offer 24/7 assistance to clients. After all, operating on a local 9 to 5 schedule simply isn’t enough for today’s consumer – even for those who operate a small business.



ContinentalMessage.com has been getting a lot of attention recently from businesses looking for affordable call center solutions. Continental Message Solution offers professional 24/7 call center support to companies across the United States and the world. At ContinentalMessage.com, visitors will learn more about how Continental Message Solution (CMS) aims to continue improving its reputation as a leader of the call center industry.



As a CMS spokesperson explains, the call center has worked with Fortune 500 companies, world class universities, and a number of other major brands over the past few years:



“Our clients include major companies like Kellogg’s, Hess, AkzoNobel, and Kroger. We’ve also helped universities trim costs by providing Ohio State and the University of Florida with the professional and affordable call center services they need. A list of some of the companies to which we currently supply call center services can be found at ContinentalMessage.com”



Continental Message Solution aims to differentiate itself from other call centers in a number of different ways. As the ContinentalMessage.com website explains, the call center has a number of unique advantages over its competitors, including:



-USA based agents who ensure communication is never a problem

-Fully customizable service packages that allow clients to choose between 24/7 customer support, basic appointment scheduling, and total order support outsourcing

-Headquartered in downtown Columbus, Ohio

-Two backup power generators (gas and battery) ensure system failure is virtually impossible

-Proprietary software and technologies developed by CMS simplify the ordering and customer service processes



CMS provides two broad groups of customer service solutions: live answering and call center services. Live answering services include after hours support, overflow support, and virtual receptionist services. Call center services include appointment scheduling, employee call-off lines, and a full service customer support call center.



With 45 years of experience in the call center industry, CMS aims to continue embracing new technology as the years move forward. Those who visit website ContinentalMessage.com will find everything they need to know about the services offered by CMS. Once visitors are ready to inquire further about specific packages, they can request a quote directly through the ContinentalMessage.com website.



About ContinentalMessage.com

ContinentalMessage.com offers USA-based call center services to small and large businesses throughout the United States. With 45 years of call center experience, Continental Message Solution (CMS) aims to continue offering customer service and operational excellence. For more information, please visit: http://www.continentalmessage.com