Continued Rise in Demand of Green Coffee Extract

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- Pure green coffee bean extract by Green Coffee Bean Max is a 100% pure formula prepared from the unroasted coffee beans with the aim to help in the weight loss naturally. The product is tested clinically and found highly effective for your overall health condition. For such clinical results, the product has gained approval from the health experts.



Latest reports released by Green Coffee Bean Max, a renowned name when it comes to green coffee extract, confirmed a marked rise in the demand of the same in the past 30 days. If sources are to be believed, the term Pure Green Coffee Bean Extract was searched over a million times on the internet on various search engines in the last one month. Marc, a nutrition expert and avid promoter of natural supplements said, “Green coffee beans are termed by the scientists as miracle weight loss cure. In the extract form, they are able to show the results on all body types in a few days time. A number of people have seen positive results because of the use and with no side effects noticed, the demand is likely to hit the sky in times to come.”



As health and fitness becomes a priority for most Americans, the buzz surrounding the Green Coffee continues to grow. Testified by countless consumers around the Globe, the green coffee bean diet was indeed a breakthrough in rapid weight loss. The green coffee max is made up of 100% natural ingredients with zero artificial ingredients and fillers, and is safe to consume on a daily basis.



According to the sources, Green coffee extract is able to burn fat faster than any other alternative known in the present times. Purchasing the product does not require one to get doctor’s prescription as well. This is the same reason why the green coffee extracts can be bought from internet and delivered at a preferred address. Sources also confirmed that the Diabetes, Metabolic Syndrome and Obesity journal used GCA® Green Coffee with 50% chlorogenic acid to perform a clinical study and the participants had amazing results. Participants lost an average of 17 lbs. each. Marc added, “The results received were conclusive enough. On an average, the participants lost of over 16 percent of their body fat and 10.5 percent of body weight.”



A recent video uploaded on the internet - ‘Where to Buy Green Coffee Bean Extract’ explains the working of the green coffee extract and how it aids in weight loss. Marc added, “The greatest related point is that you are not required to do anything else. Just consume the extract and experience weight loss.”



About Green Coffee Bean Max

Green Coffee Bean Max is green coffee extract that aids in losing weight without incurring any kind of side effects. The product is manufactured in the FDA approved facilities in the United States. To learn more about it, please visit: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hKHt21IKJSE



Contact Information

Contact Person: Jack Almeida

Website: http://www.naturalhomeremedieshq.com/puregreencoffee

Address: 1250 14th St.

Denver, CO 80217

Contact Number: (949) 436 1290

Email: contact@1111media.com