IAME Announces Conference to Address Major Challenge to Radiology Practice

South Londonderry, VT -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2012 -- The Institute for Advanced Medical Education (IAME) is introducing an important new conference for radiologists, ‘Managing the Incidentaloma,’ set to take place at the Wynn Las Vegas April 20-21. The faculty assembled for this symposium, led by Michael P. Federle, MD, FACR, includes members of the ACR Incidental Findings Committee and will discuss the most common incidentalomas encountered during interpretation of thoraco-abdominal CT and MR.



Incidentaloma is a colloquial term used by radiologists to denote a mass or lesion encountered unexpectedly during exams performed for other reasons. The rapidly growing capabilities of diagnostic imaging equipment are increasing the occurrence of incidental findings and present many clinical and medicolegal challenges for the physician, not to mention the patient. For this reason the conference has been subtitled ‘…breaking the curse of modern imaging.’ ‘Managing the Incidentaloma’ is a groundbreaking opportunity for radiologists to better understand ways to navigate this conundrum. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the most common incidentalomas through lectures, medicolegal discussions and case-based reviews.



Irwin Kuperberg, president of IAME said, “This is an important event for radiologists and other imagers because it will allow them to confront and confidently manage the incidentaloma challenge. It is our intention at IAME that by presenting this continuing medical education event we can provide a valuable service to physicians and patients alike.”



For additional resources about ‘Managing the Incidentaloma’ symposium visit http://iame.com/conferences/incidentaloma/.



About IAME

The Institute for Advanced Medical Education (https://iame.com) was established in 1992 and provides continuing medical education to physicians, nurses and allied health professionals in the form of live events, multimedia and Internet-based programs. IAME is one of the nation’s leading providers of continuing medical education (CME) in diagnostic imaging, offering innovative programs in anesthesiology, neurology, radiology, women’s health and cardiovascular medicine. IAME is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME). The IAME website is at https://iame.com.