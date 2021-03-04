Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2021 -- The Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring System Market is projected to reach USD 14.54 billion in 2027. The global spread of diabetes along with increasing geriatric population and continuous technological advancements have propelled the market growth of the CGM devices. Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) devices have been highly in demand as these enable tracking of the glucose levels in the interstitial fluid as a foundation for improving metabolic control and subsidize to a better diabetes management.



Moreover, these devices provide for advantageous inceptions into impacts of exercises, meals and illness that persists on an individual's glucose level and decreases the risk of hyperglycemia and hypoglycemia.



The research takes a closer look at prominent factors driving the growth rate of the prominent product categories across major geography. Furthermore, the study covers a lot of the sales, gross margin, consumption capacity, spending power and customer preference across various countries. The report offers clear indications how the Continuous Glucose Monitoring System market is expected to witness numerous exciting opportunities in the years to come. Critical aspects including the growing requirement, demand and supply status, customer preference, distribution channels and others are presented through resources such as charts, tables, and infographics.



Here are the questions we answer...

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Continuous Glucose Monitoring System market?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Continuous Glucose Monitoring System market performance?

What are the key trends and dynamics?

Which regulations that will impact the industry?

Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2020 and 2027?

Where will most developments take place in the long term?

Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?

What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the Continuous Glucose Monitoring System market growth worldwide?



The report on the Continuous Glucose Monitoring System market gives an in-depth statistical analysis to examine the fastest growing sectors in the market while speculating the demand and supply, consumption power, spending capacity and distribution channel globally. The report identifies the overall growth in the import and export and derives the future trends that the industry might witness. The study also applies primary and secondary research methods to assess the annual and financial performance of the top vendors and insights from market leaders.



The researcher also discusses the recent trends and developments including joint ventures, collaborations, investments, product launches and acquisitions and mergers constitute a substantial part of the research on the Continuous Glucose Monitoring System market for the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. The report will empower companies to understand the opportunities, adapt to their consumer demands, needs, and concentrate on their best end-users.



Further key findings from the report suggest

In the terms of component outlook, transmitters and receivers segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019 and is anticipated to hold the dominant position, considering its essential requirement in the devices.

In the context of component outlook, it is estimated that the insulin pumps segment is projected to be the fastest growing segment with a growing CAGR of 16.1% owing to the growing occurrence of the target disease, here, diabetes.

On the basis of end uses, homecare settings segment is accounting for the largest market share of approximately 1%. The largest market share is closely followed by hospitals due to high prevalence of diabetes and growing usage of CGM devices in hospitals.

In February 2020, Dexcom and DreaMed Diabetes announced their collaboration to integrate dexcom CGM data into dreamed advisor. This partnership will allow numerous Dexcom CGM users in the U.S. to impeccably use DreaMed's Advisor Pro platform for optimal patient insulin therapy management.

Key players in the market include Medrobotics, Procept BioRobotics, Verb Surgical, DePuy Synthes, BrainLab, Titan Medical, Zimmer Biomet, Globus Medical, Auris Health, TransEnterix, Globus Medical, CMR Surgical, Getinge, Blue Belt Technologies, and ELMED Medical, among others.



Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Insulin Pumps

Transmitters & receivers

Sensors



End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Homecare settings

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA



We provide detailed product mapping and investigation of various market scenarios. Our expert analysts provide a thorough analysis and breakdown of the market presence of key market leaders. We strive to stay updated with the recent developments and follow the latest company news related to the industry players operating in the global Continuous Glucose Monitoring System market. This helps us to comprehensively analyze the individual standing of the companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study to help you gain the upper hand in the competition.



