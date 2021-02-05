Continuous Testing Market Expected to Raise at CAGR of 14.2% by 2020-2027 : EPAM Systems, HCL Technologies, Mindtree, Etc.

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2021 -- Increasing mainstreaming of DevOps going, the digital transformation of organizations across various industry verticals for enhancing their business operations, and the surging need for timely and continuous delivery of software are the key factors driving the continuous testing market growth.



Continuous testing enables organizations to effortlessly integrate their software with their existing systems, for enhancing their business operations with the effective implementation of smart technologies. Continuous testing is becoming a vital part of organizations' operations, as they enable minimize business risks associated with their software assets.



The report on the Global Continuous Testing Market is an investigative study that focuses on the important business aspects such as recent developments, technology advancements, and various products and processes developments. The report is formulated via a thorough primary and secondary research with data insights from industry experts and professionals.



The report further studies the major competitors of the Continuous Testing market in the industry to provide a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape. Key factors such as productivity, manufacturing and production capacity, demand and supply ratio, among others, are also discussed in the report. The key companies profiled in the report are EPAM Systems, HCL Technologies, Mindtree, Atos, Hexaware, Cigniti, Tricentis, Tech Mahindra, NIIT Technologies, IBM, Larsen and Toubro Infotech, CA Technologies, Spirent Communications, Syntel, Capgemini, Micro Focus, Cognizant, Parasoft, LogiGear, Testplant, Softcrylic, QualiTest, Vector Software, SmartBear Software, and QA Mentor, among others. Moreover, the report also analyses the key business initiatives undertaken by companies such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships, among others.



To gain a better understanding of the competitive landscape, the report further analyses the companies operating in the key regions. The regional analysis includes examinations of the major geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report covers import/export ratio, supply and demand trends and patterns, production and consumption ratio, revenue generation, gross profit and margin, and other vital factors.



Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Web

Desktop

Mobile



Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises



Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Cloud

On-premises



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Solution

Software

Hardware

Services

Professional Services

Managed Services



Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Retail and Consumer Goods

Transportation and Logistics

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Telecom and IT

Energy and Utilities

Government

Media and Entertainment

Others



Objectives of the Report:



Study of the global Continuous Testing market size by key regions, types, and applications with reference to historical data (2017-2018) and forecast (2020-2027)

Industrial structure analysis of the Continuous Testing market by identification of various sub-segments

Extensive analysis of key market players along with their SWOT analysis

Competitive analysis

Analysis of Continuous Testing market based on growth trends, outlook, and contribution to the total growth of the market

Analysis of drivers, constraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks in the global Continuous Testing market

Comprehensive analysis of competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and other strategic alliances



In addition to the key segments, the report also offers information about different aspects that can assist in the progress of the industry. The report covers applicable sales strategies, research and development advancements, online and offline trends, latest product launches and brand promotions, and strategic business expansions. Statistical information about the market is categorized and organized into tables, charts, figures, diagrams, and other graphical presentations.



