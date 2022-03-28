Continuum in South Beach Offers Luxury Living in Miami Beach

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/28/2022 -- Continuum in South Beach is one of the most sought-after condos in South Florida. This resort style condominium is located on 100 South Pointe Drive in the famed South of Fifth (SOFI) district, adjacent to several award-winning restaurants, boutiques and clubs, not to mention the city's world famous beaches.



Continuum offers a wide range of living options with 318 units, one to five bedroom residences, and penthouses ranging from 1,200 to 5,000 square feet. Each apartment is outfitted with the newest in comfort, style and elegance, as well as the highest quality furniture available. Almost every apartment has a spectacular view of the city, Biscayne Bay and the Atlantic Ocean.



In addition to world class properties, residents have access to a 1,000 foot stretch of beautiful white sand beach, which is completely catered by an elite beach club with chairs, towels and cabanas. A big pool pavilion, a free form lagoon swimming pool, a sundeck with furniture, three tennis courts, a rooftop pool and sundeck are all available. A world-class spa, a fully equipped state of the art gym, a wide range of fitness courses and personal training services are available on the premises.



About Continuum in South Beach

Continuum in South Beach is a two-tower, 38 story resort style oceanfront condominium in South Florida on the southernmost edge of Miami Beach.