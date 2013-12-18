Contour Casings Partners with Brital Facades to Offer Superb Deliveries and Installation Services on Radiators

Telford, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2013 -- Contour Casings enhances its delivery and installation services to reduce the risk of products being lost or damaged on site. As of 2013, the company offers split deliveries as a standard for all deliveries and installation on LST radiators.



When it comes to installation, Contour Castings also partnered with Brital Facades to enhance its services for both Architectural Aluminum and Low Surface Temperature radiator cover. With this, Contour can now provide the complete design, survey, manufacture and installation package, which reduces the need to hire subcontractors to make the operations more efficient.



Brital Facades has been chosen by Contours Casing because of its specialization in installing high-performance aluminum systems across the United Kingdom and Ireland for more than two decades. The firm also specializes on wall coping, cladding, fascia solutions, column casings and curtain walling.



Customers are guaranteed that the deliveries and installation for items such as radiator covers will be of superior quality because of the external accreditations and trainings earned by the company. These include asbestos awareness, CRB, CSCS, IPAF, ISO 9002, Manual Handling, PASMA, Safety Harness, and working at heights.



Contour Casings’ innovative solutions are now supported by an expert provider of installation services with its unrivaled expertise and know-how to any kind of installation project, regardless of its size.



The project management team of Brital Faced worked directly collaborated with the contracted in all phases of installation, offering project programs, risk evaluations, method statements, flexible working methods, documentation for COSHH as well as O&M manuals.



The two companies joined together to provide excellent services to its large customer base each committed to maintain a long-term reliability for Health and Safety. The companies care about its staff and the possible risks that could happen in the workplace. Thus, these organizations are avoiding unnecessary risks as much as possible to reduce the impact of the installation services on others.



For more information, you can contact the following:



Tel: +44 (0) 1952 290 498

Fax: +44 (0) 1952 210 261

Email: sales@contourcasings.co.uk

Website:http://www.contourcasings.co.uk/