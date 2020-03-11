Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2020 -- The rising prevalence of unwanted pregnancies is boosting the global "contraceptive drugs market 2020". In a report, titled "Contraceptive Drugs Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Oral, Injectable, Patches), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Clinics, Online Channel, Public Channel & NGOs) and Geography Forecast till 2025" Fortune Business Insights identifies various factors enabling growth in the market. According to the report, the global contraceptive drugs market is anticipated to rise at 5.8% CAGR and reach a value of US$ 20,200.5 Mn by 2025 from US$ 13,097.7 Mn in 2017. Remarkably improving access to contraceptive pills around the world is a key factor propelling growth in this market.



The report covers:



Global Contraceptive Drugs Market trends, with detailed analysis on consumer trends & manufacturer trends.

Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors.

Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe.

Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the overview on strategic management.

Comprehensive company profiles of the major industry players.



Leading Players operating in the Contraceptive Drugs Market are:



Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:



Bayer AG

Pfizer Inc.

Janssen Global Services, LLC

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Mylan N.V.

Allergan Plc

Agile Therapeutics

Piramal Enterprises Ltd.



Rising Abortion Rates to Create Demand for Contraceptive Drugs



Under the Affordable Care Act (ACA) in the U.S., oral contraceptive pills are given free of cost to women in the U.S. Such regulations favor the growth of the contraceptive drugs market. Increasing government initiatives to reduce infant mortality due to early pregnancies will increase the demand for oral contraceptives.



Government Initiatives to Promote Use of Contraceptive Medicines



Geographically, North America held dominance in the global contraceptive drugs market owing to the presence of leading players in the region. This, accompanied with easy availability of contraceptive drugs, has catapulted North America to the fore of the global market. However, Asia Pacific is most likely to emerge as the fastest growing region.



This is owing to government initiatives adopted across emerging nations of this region. These initiatives are intended at promoting the use of contraceptive medicines as a convenient way of preventing unwanted pregnancy.



