Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2020 -- The rising prevalence of unwanted pregnancies is boosting the global "contraceptive drugs market 2020". In a report, titled "Contraceptive Drugs Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Oral, Injectable, Patches), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Clinics, Online Channel, Public Channel & NGOs) and Geography Forecast till 2025" Fortune Business Insights identifies various factors enabling growth in the market. According to the report, the global contraceptive drugs market is anticipated to rise at 5.8% CAGR and reach a value of US$ 20,200.5 Mn by 2025 from US$ 13,097.7 Mn in 2017. Remarkably improving access to contraceptive pills around the world is a key factor propelling growth in this market.
Leading Players operating in the Contraceptive Drugs Market are:
Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:
Bayer AG
Pfizer Inc.
Janssen Global Services, LLC
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Merck & Co., Inc.
Mylan N.V.
Allergan Plc
Agile Therapeutics
Piramal Enterprises Ltd.
Rising Abortion Rates to Create Demand for Contraceptive Drugs
Under the Affordable Care Act (ACA) in the U.S., oral contraceptive pills are given free of cost to women in the U.S. Such regulations favor the growth of the contraceptive drugs market. Increasing government initiatives to reduce infant mortality due to early pregnancies will increase the demand for oral contraceptives.
Government Initiatives to Promote Use of Contraceptive Medicines
Geographically, North America held dominance in the global contraceptive drugs market owing to the presence of leading players in the region. This, accompanied with easy availability of contraceptive drugs, has catapulted North America to the fore of the global market. However, Asia Pacific is most likely to emerge as the fastest growing region.
This is owing to government initiatives adopted across emerging nations of this region. These initiatives are intended at promoting the use of contraceptive medicines as a convenient way of preventing unwanted pregnancy.
Detailed Table of Content:
Introduction
Research Scope
Market Segmentation
Research Methodology
Definitions and Assumptions
Executive Summary
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Market Restraints
Market Opportunities
Key Insights
1 Fertility Statistics - Key Countries, 2017
2 New Product Launch
3 Pipeline Analysis
4 Regulatory Scenario - Key Countries
5 Recent Industry Developments - Partnerships, Mergers & Acquisitions
Global Contraceptive Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025
Key Findings/Summary
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type
2.1 Oral
2.1.1 Combined Contraceptives
2.1.2 Progestin-only Pills
2.2 Injectable
2.2 Patches
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel
3.1 Hospital Pharmacy
3.2 Retail Pharmacy
3.3 Clinics
3.4 Online Channel
3.5 Public Channel & NGOs
3.6 Others
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region
4.1 North America
4.2 Europe
4.3 Asia Pacific
4.4 Latin America
4.5 Middle East & Africa
TOC Continued….!
