The global "Contact Lenses Market Size" is projected to reach USD 12.05 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. However, the market was worth USD 8.35 billion in 2018. This information is published in a recent report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, "Contact Lenses Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Modality (Reusable and Disposable), By Design (Toric, Multi-Focal, and Spherical), By Distribution Channel (Retail Stores, Online Stores, and Ophthalmologists), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026." As per the report, rising per capita healthcare expenditure and increasing incidence of astigmatism and myopia are expected to affect the market positively.



Key Players Operating in The Contact Lenses Market Include:



Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:



Contamac

CooperVision

HOYA Corporation

Essilor

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.)

ZEISS International

Alcon Vision LLC

Other key market players

Rising Prevalence of Ocular Disorders to Augment Market Growth



The World Health Organization (WHO) stated that approximately 1.7 million people are affected by presbyopia and around 153 million people reside with uncorrected refractive errors around the world. A rising prevalence of presbyopia worldwide is one of the main factors propeling the contact lenses market growth in the coming years. Also, many people are affected by ocular disorders, which in turn, is expected to boost growth of the market.



Asia Pacific to Exhibit Rapid Growth Fueled by Rising Disposable Income



The contact lenses market can be geographically grouped into the Middle East & Africa, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Europe. Out of them, North America is set to dominate the market during the forecast period. It was valued at USD 2.75 billion in 2018. This growth is attributed to the rising usage of contact lenses amongst the masses as well as increasing prevalence of presbyopia. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) mentioned that in the U.S., around 45 million people use contact lenses.



Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to remain in the second position owing to gradual inclination of the masses to disposable contact lenses from reusable contact lenses. Also, various market players are launching novel products day by day in this region. It is also giving rise to market growth. The region is projected to experience rapid growth in the coming years owing to the rising trend of wearing contact lenses amongst the youngsters for correcting vision errors. Moreover, the increasing awareness programs regarding the benefits of using contact lenses, rising disposable income, and availability of lenses on online platforms would also contribute to the demand for contact lenses in this region.



Global Contact Lenses Market Segmentation



By Modality



Reusable

Disposable

By Design



Toric

Multifocal

Spherical

By Distribution Channel



Retail Stores

Online Stores

Ophthalmologists

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:



What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the Contact Lenses Market growth?

What are the key technological and market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?



