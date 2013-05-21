Contraceptives Market 2012-2018 (Drugs, Devices, Pills, Hormonal & Copper IUDs, Vaginal Rings, Subdermal Implants, Topical Contraceptives, Injectables, Diaphragms, Sponges, Male & Female Condoms) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share and Gr

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- Contraceptive drugs and devices are temporary birth control methods and function majorly by altering the mechanism of ovulation and acting as physical barriers between the sperm and ovary. This report holds the market estimation of the global contraceptives market in terms of value (USD million) for the period 2012 – 2018, considering the base year 2011 as. In addition, current market trends and recent developments are taken into consideration while determining the growth rate of the global contraceptives market.



The overall contraceptives market (http://www.researchmoz.us/contraceptives-market-global-industry-size-market-share-trends-analysis-and-forecasts-2012-2018-report.html) is categorized on the basis of products into two major categories namely contraceptive drugs and contraceptive devices. The contraceptive drugs market is further sub-segmented into contraceptive pills, injectables and contraceptive sponges and the contraceptive devices market is sub-segmented into male and female contraceptive devices. The male contraceptive devices consist of male condoms and the female contraceptive devices consist of female condoms, diaphragms, sponges, vaginal rings, subdermal contraceptive implants and intra uterine devices (copper and hormonal). The market for all these segments and sub-segments is estimated for the period 2012 – 2018 in terms of value (USD million).



The market is also forecasted in terms of value (USD million) for the period 2012 – 2018 for four major geographic regions namely North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and the rest of the world.



Some of the key market players of the global contraceptives market include Merck, Bayer HealthCare, Church & Dwight, Warner Chilcott Company, Inc., Pfizer, Agile Therapeutics, Biosante Pharmaceuticals, Mayer Laboratories, Pantarhei Bioscience and Teva Pharmaceuticals. Market players are profiled in this report on the basis of parameters such as company overview, business strategies adopted by the companies to ensure sustainability and maximize profits, financial overview and recent developments.

The global contraceptive market is categorized into the following segments



Contraceptives Market by Products



Contraceptive Drugs

Oral Contraceptive Pills

Contraceptive Injectables

Topical Contraceptives



Contraceptive Devices



Male Contraceptive Devices (Male Condoms)

Female Contraceptive Devices

Female Condoms

Diaphragms

Sponges

IUDs

Hormonal IUDs

Copper IUDs

Subdermal Contraceptive Implants

Vaginal Rings



Contraceptives Market by Geography



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)



