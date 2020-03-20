Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2020 -- The global "contraceptives market 2020", valued at US$ 20,111.6 Mn in 2017, is set to jump to US$ 31,666.9 mn by 2025, according to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled "Contraceptives Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Contraceptive Drugs & Contraceptive Devices), By Gender (Male & Female), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Clinics, Online Channel, Public Channel & NGO & Others), and Geography Forecast till 2025".



The report analyses various factors and estimates that the market will display a healthy CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. Contraceptives, in basic terms, refer to a basket of methods, devices, drugs, procedures that are used for birth control. These devices enable a man and woman to enjoy a healthy sex life without the fear of pregnancy. Some commonly used contraceptive techniques include the use of contraceptive pills, copper IUD, hormonal IUD, condoms, injections, diaphragm, and cervical cap.



The report covers:



Global Contraceptives Market trends, with detailed analysis on consumer trends & manufacturer trends.

Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors.

Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe.

Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the overview on strategic management.

Comprehensive company profiles of the major industry players.



Leading Players operating in the Contraceptives Market are:



Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:



Bayer AG

The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson

Merck, Teva Pharmaceuticals

Allergan

Reckitt Benckiser plc

Mylan Laboratories Limited

Church & Dwight, Co.

Medisafe Distribution Inc

The Female Health Company



Need for Containment of Spread of STDs to Boost the Relevance of Contraceptives



The global contraceptives market revenue is set to get a boost owing to the fact that contraceptive devices such as condoms can effectively protect against contracting sexually transmitted diseases (STDs). For example, research by the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention reveals that STDs spread through skin-to-skin contact, such as herpes and syphilis, can be prevented using condoms. Rising prevalence of STDs, especially HIV, have necessitated the use of contraceptives. The global contraceptives market stands to gain from this development.



Rising Awareness of Family Planning Benefits to Propel Growth



The WHO estimates that around 214 million women in the reproductive age bracket in developing nations wish to avoid pregnancy and are aware of contraceptive methods. The global contraceptives market growth is premised on the increasing awareness in emerging nations where governments are taking active efforts to curb the population growth. For example, in India, the government has launched a National Program for Family Planning to spread awareness about the importance of family planning, especially on the health of the woman. Informed planning can save the woman from unwanted pregnancies, unsafe abortions, and early-age childbearing.



Detailed Table of Content:



Introduction

Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Fertility Statistics - Key Countries, 2017

New Product Launch

Pipeline Analysis

Regulatory Scenario - Key Countries

Technological Advancements

Key Industry Developments - Partnerships, Mergers & Acquisitions

Global Contraceptives Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025

Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type

2.1, Contraceptive Drugs

Oral

Injectable

Patches

Contraceptive Devices

Male Contraceptive Devices

Female Contraceptive Devices

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Gender

Male

Female

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Clinics

Online Channel

Public Channel & NGOs

Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

TOC Continued…



Report Focus:



Extensive product offerings

Customer research services

Robust research methodology

Comprehensive reports

Latest technological developments

Value chain analysis

Potential Contraceptives Market opportunities

Growth dynamics

Quality assurance

Post-sales support

Regular report updates



Reasons to Purchase this Report:



Comprehensive analysis of the Contraceptives Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.

Identifies market restraints and boosters.

Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.



